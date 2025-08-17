'Talking about her participation in an illegal raid': HasanAbi clarifies his controversial statement about Hila Klein

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has commented on the recent uproar that has been taking place among other commentators regarding his remarks about the ethicality and legality of the violence being experienced by Israeli forces in the Israel-Palestine conflict.In a clip from the Turkish-American's Twitch broadcast on August 13, 2025, he had seemingly insinuated that H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, would also be a legally valid target of the aforementioned violence at the hands of the Palestinian &quot;resistance.&quot; To those unaware, Hila Klein is a former member of the Israeli Defense Forces.However, in his broadcast on August 17, 2025, Hasan reacted to the coverage of the matter by political streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; and attempted to clarify exactly what he had meant by his earlier statements. After Asmon claimed that if someone were to attack Hila Klein today, they would face jail time, HasanAbi stated:&quot;Yeah, no sh** you f**king moron. I'm talking about her in her participation in an illegal raid in the West Bank.&quot;&quot;Of course they should go to jail&quot;: HasanAbi clarifies what he meant by his controversial statement about Hila KleinReacting further to Asmongold's claim that it was not legal for someone to partake in violence against the individuals mentioned by HasanAbi, the latter agreed. He also claimed that if Hila Klein were to be attacked by an individual today, that individual should face jail time.Calling Asmongold's reaction &quot;idiocy,&quot; Hasan stated:&quot;'No, it's not.' Yeah, of course, if someone were to attack Hila Klein right now, of course they should go to jail. What kind of f**king idiocy is this? Oh my god!&quot;Hasan also commented on Asmongold's claim that the former was not going to be facing a ban on Twitch owing to the platform supposedly being &quot;ideologically captured,&quot; stating:&quot;Yeah, Twitch is so woke. That's why they never ban your b***h a** dude... I don't know if they're actually intentionally obtuse or they're this stupid.&quot;In related news, Twitch streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; has also reacted to HasanAbi's statements about Hila Klein and labeled them as &quot;dangerous&quot; and a &quot;call-to-action&quot; against her.