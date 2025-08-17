"Telling his entire audience to kill Ethan's wife": Tectone reacts to HasanAbi's controversial remarks in viral clip

Twitch streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; has reacted to the recent controversy surrounding political streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; following the latter's statement regarding the ethical and legal grounds on which violence was being carried out against Israeli forces during the Israel-Palestine conflict.While not naming her directly, HasanAbi had seemingly insinuated that Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, who had been a member of the Israeli Defense Forces when she was 18 years old, would also be a valid target of the aforementioned violence.Now, in his broadcast on August 17, 2025, while reacting to HasanAbi's viral clip, Tectone stated that he was &quot;shocked&quot; to hear Hasan's remarks and claimed that the Turkish-American streamer was directing his audience to engage in violence against Hila Klein:&quot;Ethan's wife had forced military service obligations. He believes that you should be allowed to go kill her. Guys, this is insane. This is f**king psychotic. I'm actually shocked this was even said live on a platform, and the worst thing is, I don't think he's going to get banned at all... I cannot imagine calling for the death of someone's wife in front of your radicalized audience, saying it's perfectly legal and perfectly moral to go kill Ethan's wife. Guys, he literally just had a call-to-action, telling his entire audience to kill Ethan's wife.&quot;&quot;Do we understand how dangerous this is?&quot;: Tectone expresses dissatisfaction over HasanAbi not being banned for his remarksHasanAbi's comments about the Israeli forces had been made during a broadcast on August 13, 2025. However, the clip derived from this livestream went viral nearly four days later, on August 17, 2025. Despite the clip's virality and a call-out from Ethan Klein himself, Hasan has yet to receive punitive action from Twitch.The platform has repeatedly been accused by streamers of giving HasanAbi preferential treatment in terms of punishments related to his content. Pointing out the date when the original broadcast was held and the fact that Hasan has not been banned from the Amazon-owned platform yet, Tectone stated:&quot;Do we understand how dangerous this is? Guys, the worst thing is, this was from four days ago. He never got banned for this. This was four days ago. Encouraging his entire audience to go kill a streamers wife, when I got banned for two weeks for calling Frogan fat and Denims a wh***e, both of which they are.&quot;For those unaware, Tectone had previously been banned from Twitch in April 2025 after calling Frogan a &quot;fat piece of sh**&quot; for her remarks about the United States military.