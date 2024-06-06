"Tell them I said hi" - MrBeast trolls T-Series in response to Indian YouTuber CarryMinati's recent post

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has been in a celebratory mood of late after claiming the title of the most subscribed YouTube channel, surpassing T-Series. The streamer even shared a banter-worthy comment on Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati's X.com post about their recent collaboration. The Indian YouTuber reflected on their upcoming video and said:

"This was so much fun, thank you, Jimmy, for pulling this off, only you can do it lol & thank you guys for all the support I won't be there without you."

CarryMinati reflects on the upcoming collaboration with Jimmy (Image via X)

CarryMinati, for those unaware, is an Indian YouTuber who typically plays video games and makes satirical videos. He is also India's number one individual creator (in terms of subscribers) on the Google-owned platform.

Reacting to the YouTuber's post, Jimmy took a subtle shot at T-Series, reminding his audience of his newfound accomplishment at the expense of the music company's YouTube channel. Jimmy wrote:

"Thank you for coming out. Btw if you pass the T-Series HQ on your way home tell them I said hi."

Jimmy's quirky reply to CarryMinati's post (Image via X)

What is the upcoming MrBeast video about? Exploring the YouTuber's next project

MrBeast is gearing up to host one of his biggest collaborative videos yet. His upcoming project will include some of the biggest names in the streaming and content creation community, featuring the likes of JJ "KSI," Kai Cenat, Kylie "TheSketchReal," Logan Paul, Bella Poarch and Darren "IShowSpeed."

While details about the video remain scarce, snippets from various posts have hinted that these creators will likely engage in a challenge against each other for a substantial prize (the amount is currently undisclosed). Jimmy has confirmed that the video will be released on June 13 on his main YouTube channel.

The inclusion of names like CarryMinati, one of India's most subscribed YouTubers, suggests a trend towards featuring top creators from different countries in the competition. There are other non-English speaking creators like Ivan "Spreen" and Ruben "El Rubius."

As mentioned earlier, MrBeast recently surpassed T-Series as the most subscribed channel on YouTube. At the time of writing (June 6), Jimmy's channel had over 272 million subscribers compared to T-Series, which had 266 million.