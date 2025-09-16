"Thanks for ruining my life": FaZe Temperrr reacts as Rain retracts allegations against him of inappropriate interaction with a minor

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Published Sep 16, 2025 21:18 GMT
Temperrr has reacted to Rain rescinding the allegations made against him (Image via Temperrr/X)
Former FaZe Clan member Thomas "Temperrr" has reacted to Nordan "Rain" rescinding allegations made against the forrner of having engaged in inappropriate conduct with minors. In a post on X, Rain claimed that he had a conversation with Thomas' wife, Emma, with the two talking about how Rain labeling him a "pedophile" had affected the couple's lives.

Subsequently, Rain decided to retract his original statement, and stated that it would be not be "fair" for him to label Temperrr a "pedophile" since the latter was unaware of the individual's age at the time. For context, Temperrr has admitted to having been intimately involved with a 17-year-old at a party in New York, which is legal as per the age of consent within the state.

Now, Temperrr has reacted to Rain's X post, stating:

"I’m glad we can agree i don’t deserve this label. thanks for the apology i guess? thanks for ruining my life."

"If I knew that, it would be a whole different story": Rain clarifies his stance on previous allegations against Temperrr

In his post made on X on September 16, 2025, Rain has clarified that he was not told by Temperrr that the latter was unaware of the individual's age prior to having engaged intimately with her. Talking about how Temperrr has never showcased behavior adjacent to the label he had previously assigned to him, Rain stated:

"I want to first and foremost retract this statement, that I called him a pedophile, because that was not fair to do so... It's not fair to label somebody as a pedophile, especially when they supposedly did not know this girl's age. I've known Tommy for fifteen years, it's not like he ever went around preying on young girls or telling me he likes young girls, or any of these things, so that's why I was just shocked when he told me what he told me. He just never told me that he didn't know their ages. If he did, it would be a whole different story."
Claiming that Temperrr may have not previously disclosed being unaware of the individual's age due to being "frantic" about the situation without realizing, Rain continued:

"He just sells the bag when it comes to delivering all the right information. You know what I mean? He doesn't say it all the right way. You know, maybe he was frantic and just didn't know what to say or do so he just withheld that information, which, I don't think he realized would've not made me look at it in that light if he was truly ignorant to fact that they were under 18. You know what I'm saying?... I do apologize for that, I do retract that label."
Meanwhile, current FaZe Clan member have decided to distance themselves from the controversy, with Lacy slamming those online who have associated Temperrr, Rain and Banks' controversy with the organization in its current state.

