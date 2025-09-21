"That's crazy": xQc reacts to HasanAbi claiming that he "sticks within the confines" of Twitch's Terms of Service

Twitch streamer Felix &quot;xQc&quot; recently reacted to a statement made by fellow streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; wherein the latter insinuated that he often stays within the limits set by Twitch for the content that is allowed on the platform and thus does not get banned.During his livestream on September 17, 2025, HasanAbi said:&quot;No matter how much my haters try to f**king present it as the opposite, I stick within the confines of the terms of service. I'm a progressive figure...&quot;Reacting to HasanAbi's claims of being a &quot;progressive figure,&quot; xQc said:&quot;Oh man, dude, that's crazy. That's crazy. I don't even know why he would say sh** like this. This just makes everybody look bad... Like, you're just saying, what? That he gets a pass, or that he gets padded... That it's easier for him to f**king go around because he's progressive? Come on, bro, really?&quot;&quot;He said it&quot;: xQc reacts to HasanAbi claiming that Twitch's association with him is a &quot;positive one&quot;HasanAbi has made a name for himself within streaming circles for his controversial remarks and actions during live broadcasts, and alleged partiality by Twitch in his favor when it comes to enforcing punitive action on him. Now, HasanAbi has claimed that the lack of action against him by Twitch is due to his association with Twitch and its parent company, Amazon, being a positive one in the eyes of the mainstream news. He said:&quot;...And also association with me for Twitch, and therefore, Amazon as well, is a positive one in the eyes of mainstream news because they get a lot of prestige when the New York Times writes about, you know, a young activist fighting the good fight, or whatever the f**k, right? On top of that, I also make money for the platform, because a percentage of your subscriptions go to Twitch. So, for them, they see a lot of discontent, they see a lot of anger, they see all this like bullsh**, and yeah, at least for the time being, they think there is... there is no reason to f**king clap this person.&quot;Reacting to this claim, xQc exclaimed:&quot;What?! He said it. He said it. What?... Yo, blood is not Gandhi. Blood is not young. Blood is not progressive. Bro is radical. What the heck?... Interesting, so when they get squeezed... about selecting enforcement, and when they play your clip of you being, guys, joking around, and when they play the next clip of the next guy who does the same thing and gets banned. When they get squeezed on that, what are they going to do?... What are they gonna say? They're cooked... There's no recourse. It's awful... That's assuming that other people don't play ball. Bro, every other streamer they go strong on stream, but when they go off stream and when they face a ban, everybody plays ball.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo called out those associating fellow FaZe Clan member Jasontheween with the recent situation surrounding David &quot;D4vd&quot; after a deceased body of a 15-year-old was found in the trunk of the latter's Tesla. The two have collaborated in the past.