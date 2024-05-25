"That's f**king pissing me off" - Ludwig addresses allegations of "sexism" and "using speedrunners for clout" for his upcoming event

Noted YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren uploaded a video earlier this morning, addressing the drama surrounding his upcoming speedrunning event for charity. The YouTuber has been accused repeatedly by netizens of being sexist since his early draft of speedrunners and content creators were primarily men. Although he stated on X.com that the list was far from final, it didn’t stop him from receiving negative comments.

In addition, he was being accused of using speedrunners for clout, and according to him, recruiting “fake speedrunners” for his event. Ludwig opened up about how he felt about all of this in his latest video Addressing the drama, where he had this to say:

“That’s f**king pissing me off, man. It’s annoying.”

Ludwig airs his grievances about allegations of sexism for his upcoming charity event

(Clip begins at 9:26)

Ludwig’s upcoming speedrunning event, Fast 50 will reportedly feature some huge names in content creation: Moist Cr1tiKal, Alpharad, GrandPooBear, and more. However, the teaser poster has a lack of women in the speedrunning space, as well as more noted speedrunners. This led to quite a bit of criticism about the event.

Ahgren was disappointed that more people were highlighting the negatives about his event, instead of focusing on the positives. During his latest video on Mogul Mail, he opened up about his frustrations:

“And not as many people are talking about the fact that we have a cool $10,000 dollar bounty on Another Crab’s Treasure led by Charlie, for the Fast 50 event, as are talking about the fact that I’m like, sexist, or are using speedrunners for clout, or only invited ‘fake’ speedrunners, because they’re speedrunning creators. It’s f**king pissing me off, man. It’s annoying.”

According to Ludwig, the whole goal is to do something he’s passionate about, and it’s clear, based on his past content that he is a fan of speedrunning and speedrunning content. His whole purpose was to just make a fun event for charity:

“All I wanna do is make something I think is cool. I think speedrunning’s cool, I watch a lot of speedrunning content. And also raise money for charity. That’s it! That is the whole thing that I wanna do!”

Ludwig wasn’t averse to criticism, but one thing in particular genuinely appeared to upset him, and that’s calling the speedrunners he invited so far “fake” because they’re also regular content creators, or for other reasons that didn’t make any sense to him. If someone attempts speedruns, that’s all that is required to make them a speedrunner, or if you have a passion for the hobby:

“And I’m not saying people cannot have criticism, but the one criticism that I f**king hate was that people are calling certain speedrunners like, ‘fake speedrunners’. Maybe just because they have a following, or a YouTube channel, or something. But that, to me, is too cringe! Why draw the line there? And it felt like a lot of people were almost gatekeeping the speedrunning scene.”

The YouTuber discussed replying to a person on X.com who claimed it wasn’t a real speedrunning event. That person took their account offline briefly, and according to Ludwig, they spoke after the fact offline about their interaction.

Ahgren did, however, admit to a fault of his, and that was revealing the event without the full lineup of speedrunners revealed. Having a poster that only showed male content creators led to accusations of sexism aimed at the YouTuber. He did point out he would have that ready next week, and he’s been slow about getting stuff done.

He stated in his video that he hoped, based on his track record of events, would be given the grace by the community that he would have a balanced cast of content creators:

“And I know that’s a fault of mine. But I just assumed, based off my track record and events I’ve done in the past, that I would have the good grace and that little bit of charitability, that ‘Oh, yeah, Ludwig probably isn’t just do an event full of dudes, and only his friends, and not invite any of the people he tweeted out and replied to it.”

The YouTuber pointed out that this isn’t making him less excited to run the event; if anything, he’s more excited to prove people wrong and host an amazing event for those attending and who will watch it online.

Ludwig stated he didn’t want to be a rival to any event or be at odds with the speedrunning community. He only wanted to use the available resources to make an event he could be proud of.

The YouTuber is certainly familiar with speedrunning, claiming a World Record in Mario Party Superstars in May 2023, receiving the game’s first sub 1:50 run. For now, fans will simply have to wait and see the full list of speedrunners attending, when it drops next week.