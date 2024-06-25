"That's why girls scam you" - Sneako fires shots at xQc and throws shade at Twitch star's past relationship

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has slammed fellow streamer Felix "xQc" following some exchange of words (albeit indirectly) on X.com. For context, Nico shared some unsavory words targeted at Jimmy "MrBeast's" long-time crew member Kris Ava Tyson (formerly Chris). The comments were naturally not taken in a positive light by xQc, who said this about Nico:

""This Sneako guy is straight off the f**king rockers all the time. Bro is so cringe! Bro, this guy has zero integrity. Zero... what he says and what he does. Actually a cookie! A legitimate zero!"

Snekao has since reacted to the Kick streamer, targeting his past relationships and comparing him to an "ATM." The Rumble streamer said:

"You know what's funny about him calling me a cuck? We saw for like two years straight, you get cucked by your girlfriend (possibly referring to Adept). You girlfriend literally pounded the sh*t out of you for two years because women don't see any people like you, they don't see any integrity."

He added:

"You're still gonna go on here and white-knight? Still gonna go on here and call me a cuck. Bro, she destroyed your bank account which is the only thing that you have and flex about."

He further berated the streamer over his 'gamba content' (gambling). Nico said:

"You push your audience to gamble. The difference between you and me is that if I commit a sin, I'm not gonna promote it. I don't want my audience to get worse and if I did, I would never flex it on them. That's why girls sam you. That's why girls take advantage of you."

Sneako challenges xQc to debate him "1 on 1" following recent beef

Sneako is recognized for his far-right views and 'red-pill' content. The streamer has previously voiced strong criticism regarding the recent developments involving Kris Ava Tyson, an openly transgender content creator.

However, xQc didn't particularly agree with what Sneako had to say. Following this, the popular streamer took to his X.com account to challenge xQc to a debate:

"Since this stuttering r*tard keeps mentioning my name I challenge him to debate 1 on 1 on transgenderism."

Nico challenges xQc to a debate (Image via X)

xQc has had previous feuds with other creators and online personalities such as Hasan "HasanAbi," Imane "Pokimane," and Andrew Tate. As of now, xQc has not yet accepted Sneako's challenge.