"That's my hero" — Kai Cenat calls TheRadBrad "a legend" and praises the YouTuber for his video game content

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently gave a shoutout to YouTuber Bradley "TheRadBrad" during his Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree marathon. He was all praises for Bradley, calling him "a legend" for his video game content. Moreover, the streamer also encouraged his viewers to show the YouTuber some love. Kai Cenat stated:

"No cap like, TheRadBrad, bro. I don't know if anybody gives you flowers enough. But, TheRadBrad, chat, you all need to show him some love, bro. Like, he is a legend."

The famous Twitch star went on to explain how the YouTuber had helped him experience video games that he could not afford with his detailed playthroughs on his channel:

"When I didn't have the money to get certain video games, he was always there for me, bro. And it's not like he missed a video game, no! He would literally play every video game that there is, bro. That's insane!"

Continuing to praise TheRadBrad for playing all kinds of video games, he added:

"So for different audiences, if one audience likes Star Wars, but the other likes Spiderman? You are getting both. And he still does, bro. That's my hero. TheRadBrad is literally my hero, bro. Like, deada**, bro."

"You deserve all the success" — YouTuber TheRadBrad responds to Kai Cenat's on-stream message

Bradley has been making video game walkthroughs on YouTube for over a decade, and as mentioned by Kai Cenat, covers all kinds of popular titles on his channel. With over 13 million subscribers on the platform, he is very famous in the gaming community, and his channel has over six billion combined views.

After the Twitch streamer praised TheRadBrad, the latter promptly responded to a clip of Kai, and the two had a very wholesome interaction on X. The YouTuber tagged his fellow content creator and congratulated him on his recent success, saying:

"Shoutout to @KaiCenat for the love. You deserve all the success in the world fam."

The two content creators had a wholesome exchange on X (Image via X)

Kai also reacted to the post from his "hero" and called him an "Absolute Legend." The back-and-forth exchange of pleasantries between the two popular content creators has naturally caught the eyes of many in the gaming community with their posts on X garnering millions of impressions within hours.

As mentioned, the Twitch streamer is currently in the middle of his Shadow of the Erdtree marathon. In related news, Kai Cenat recently revealed that he has plans to collaborate with Travis Scott for a 24-hour stream in London playing Elden Ring in the coming days.