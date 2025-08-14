"That's where all of the negativity comes from": Asmongold says being transgender is "not a sexuality"

Political commentator Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has questioned the inclusion of transgender individuals within the broader LGBT community. He argued that &quot;being trans&quot; is not a &quot;sexuality&quot; and claimed that transgender individuals are the &quot;main issue&quot; that many people have a problem with, as opposed to those who identify as gay, bisexual, or lesbian.During a Twitch broadcast on August 12, 2025, Asmongold was reviewing posts from his subreddit (r/Asmongold) when he came across a discussion about the US Supreme Court being petitioned to overturn its landmark 2015 ruling on the legalization of same-sex marriage. This prompted the streamer to share his views on the inclusion of transgender individuals under the LGBT umbrella. He said:&quot;The LGB is mostly fine? You're right. Trans is the main issue that people have a problem with. That is the main issue. It's not gay, it's certainly not bi, and it's absolutely not lesbians. It's trans. That's where all of the hostility, all the negativity comes from. Yes, and trans should not be involved with LGBT. There should not an LGBT... it should just be LGB. Trans is how you see yourself. Bisexual, being gay, being a lesbian is how you see other people. Being trans is not a sexuality, all three of the other ones are sexualities.&quot;&quot;They're much more divisive&quot;: Asmongold opines on issues surrounding transgender individualsIn response to a viewer's message in the Twitch chat that referred to transgender people as a &quot;big problem,&quot; Asmongold said:&quot;I don't know about being a big problem. I don't think it's a big problem. What I'm saying is like the trans issues are- They're much more divisive, and they're much more, like, people have like much stronger feelings on the trans issues than they do about gay issues or something like that. Obviously, there's some people that don't like any of it, but in a general sense, I think that's what's going on.&quot;Asmongold is one of the most popular personalities on Twitch, with him being ranked the most-watched North American streamer in July 2025. He is known for his commentary on current events and political topics.In other news, Asmongold recently reacted to a viral moment from a WNBA game, where a sex toy was thrown onto the court. A commentator jokingly described the incident as the &quot;best thing&quot; to happen to the WNBA in 2025.