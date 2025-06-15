  • home icon
  "That's why Ronaldo is the best": Fans react as IShowSpeed gets ignored by Lionel Messi live on stream

"That's why Ronaldo is the best": Fans react as IShowSpeed gets ignored by Lionel Messi live on stream

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Jun 15, 2025 20:28 GMT
Fans reacted to a viral clip of IShowSpeed seemingly getting ignored by Lionel Messi (Image via IShowSpeedHQ/X)
Fans have reacted to a viral clip of IShowSpeed seemingly getting ignored by Lionel Messi (Image via X/IShowSpeedHQ)

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently attempted to meet with Argentinian football star Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami FC striker shook hands with some individuals who were waiting for him next to the IRL streamer. However, to IShowSpeed's surprise, Messi walked right past him, seemingly ignoring him despite the former calling out his name.

The 20-year-old streamer appeared shocked after seeing Messi and not being attended to by him. He even confirmed with bystanders if he had indeed just witnessed the footballer walk by. IShowSpeed exclaimed:

"Bro, chat, was that just Messi? Was that just Messi? Bro! No way I just missed Messi! Ain't no way!"
Netizens reacted after a clip of IShowSpeed's unfruitful meeting with Messi went viral on X. Many compared the Argentinian to his long-term rival, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo:

"That's why Ronaldo is the best," wrote X user @Gre3n_Cat
"How you not see speed bro, ronaldo my goat instantly saw him," wrote X user @berqerim

Meanwhile, others believed the footballer may not have seen IShowSpeed waiting for him, and did not intentionally "ignore" the YouTuber, who is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan:

"I’m gonna be honest, I don’t even think Messi saw him," wrote X user @realalexlains
"Why didn't Ishowspeed approach Messi, was he supposed to come find him? Even the lady is saying the same thing. He didn't ignore you, you were out of sight," wrote X user @Saodami1
"I don’t think Messi saw him," wrote X user @DoubleDip88
Meanwhile, some criticized IShowSpeed for expecting Lionel Messi to meet with him in the first place:

"Speed should stay on the ground. Why is he expecting everyone to give him importance?" wrote X user @rehhann
"Speed thinks messi doesn’t see him doing foolish things and disrespecting him.. These icons see everything on Social Media and they know real well what’s going on around," wrote X user @was_abdd
When Kick streamer Konvy met Lionel Messi after chasing down his car

In February of this year, Kick streamer Konvy held a special broadcast aimed at tracking down and meeting with Lionel Messi. The football star currently resides in Fort Lauderdale and is a forward striker for Inter Miami, a US-based football club.

Konvy had been following the footballer's car and eventually managed to get the latter to sign his football shoes with a marker while inside his car.

In a subsequent post made by Konvy on X, he was seen posing alongside the cleats, which now bear Lionel Messi's signature.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
