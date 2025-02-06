"This is so Goated"— Fans congratulate Kick streamer Konvy for meeting Lionel Messi

Kick streamer Steven "Konvy" recently met with Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi and got a football cleat signed by the Inter Miami CF player. To those unaware, Konvy is popularly known for appearing alongside Adin Ross in his broadcasts, including the one in which the latter made a comeback on Kick.

A clip of Konvy's interaction with Messi shows the football icon signing Konvy's blue football shoes with a marker while inside a car. Messi can then be seen handing over the cleat back to Konvy. Another image shows Konvy posing alongside the shoe, which now has Messi's signature on it.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Netizens have been reacting to the colliding of the two worlds on X, with many congratulating the streamer for getting the opportunity to meet with the Argentinian footballer.

"This is so Goated congrats," wrote X user @AdinRossEmpire

"Hell yeah bro , glad you didn’t give up & you was finally able to get it after everything you tried!" wrote X user @Dakota__Kell

"Lmfaooo no way ur so lucky ong," wrote X user @yandheezy

On the other side, many X users praised Lionel Messi for taking time for his fans to sign paraphernalia or interact with them in general:

"Wow can’t believe it Messi so humble and loyal to his fans," wrote X user @xjponce

"Greatest of all time signing a shoe for a fan!," wrote X user @vencaga

How did Konvy find Lionel Messi?

Expand Tweet

On Kick, Konvy had been hosting a special broadcast in which he explicitly aimed to track down Lionel Messi. Messi reportedly currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, as he plays for the US football club Inter Miami. Within Konvy's broadcast, the streamer was seen attempting to meet with the footballer multiple times while following his car.

The failed attempts had even invited a remark from Adin Ross, who had claimed that Konvy would end up unable to interact with Messi:

"On your entire families lives you’re not meeting him ever ong"

In other news, Adin Ross recently announced that he would be creating his own streamer awards which would be competing directly with Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella's" annually held The Streamer Awards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback