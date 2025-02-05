  • home icon
"The way you talk sounds so...": Pokimane responds after xQc comments on her Grammys 2025 invitation

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Feb 05, 2025 06:20 GMT
&quot;The way you talk sounds so...&quot;: Pokimane responds after xQc comments on her Grammys 2025 invitation
Pokimane and xQc (Image via @pokimanelol and @xqcow1/Instagram)

On February 4, 2025, popular Twitch streamers Imane "Pokimane," Felix "xQc," Rachell "Valkyrae," and Tarik teamed up for a gaming livestream. During the pre-game lobby, xQc asked Pokimane about her experience at the Grammy Awards 2025 and how she was invited to the annual event:

"So, how was the Grammys? Nice to see you here. So, I just want to ask, how did you get invited? Just wondering."

In response, the Moroccan-Canadian personality disclosed that she got the invitation to the prestigious function through her agency:

"It was fun! Nice to see you, too. Because of my agency. I got motion! It's fine. They just reached out."
also-read-trending Trending

When xQc clarified that he did not mean to be "rude" with his question, Pokimane replied:

"No, I know you didn't mean it weird. Just sometimes the way you talk sounds so... (Streamer Ellum says, 'Sounds really aggressive.') Yeah."

The former Overwatch pro responded:

"I wasn't being rude or anything. I was just asking. Okay, yeah. Oh, yeah! I didn't have that intention in my mind. I didn't say it like that in my own head. But I can see how it comes off like that. Yeah."

A few moments later, xQc claimed that streamer agencies differed based on their connections. He elaborated:

"Chat, depending on what agency you have, they have certain connections that others don't have or whatever. Right? It's always interesting to see where people go because of who they have or whatever."

While Pokimane understood what the French-Canadian personality was saying, she claimed that the Grammy Awards and her agency appeared to have no direct connection:

"No, I get you, X. I don't think this was an agency thing, though. I think they just reached out to my agency. Do you get what I mean? It wasn't a connection from them. Yeah."
youtube-cover

xQc recently explained what kind of attire he'd wear if he gets invited to the Grammys while reacting to Pokimane's appearance at the function

During a livestream on February 3, 2025, xQc reacted to Pokimane's appearance at the Grammy Awards 2025. He also described the kind of attire he would wear to the event if invited. He said:

"If I go to the Grammys, I would cook up the outfit that you would see in the movies. And you wouldn't still believe... you would think it's AI or it's made up. I would have some RGB (red-green-blue) s**t, okay? Like, a nice tuxedo, like, matte black with some keyboard pieces, like, inside of the lining or whatever. And some RGB, like, in between. And then, my shoes would glow from the under and RGB tie."
youtube-cover

Pokimane recently responded to the backlash over her appearance at the Grammys 2025 in a post on X, saying she "agreed" with the sentiment that she "shouldn't" have been there.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
