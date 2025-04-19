  • home icon
  • "These women are even lucky I talk to them": Nmplol's old Discord logs about collaborating with "pretty women" go viral

"These women are even lucky I talk to them": Nmplol's old Discord logs about collaborating with "pretty women" go viral

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Apr 19, 2025 19:31 GMT
Nmplol
Nmplol's old Discord logs have been going viral on Reddit (Image via Nmplol/Twitch)

Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Nick "Nmplol's" old Discord conversations have been making the rounds online, specifically after being showcased in a Twitch broadcast by HenryResilient. The messages mention fellow female content creators known to collaborate with Nmplol, such as ExtraEmily and CinnaBrit.

These messages were supposedly sent back in December 2024, and within these messages, the One True King member Nmplol stated that "these women" would be "long forgotten" and "would be in the abyss" without him:

"These women are even lucky I talk to them, with out me they'd be long forgotten and in the abyss."

After the clip from HenryResilient's broadcast showcasing the messages went viral on Reddit, netizens gave their own take on Nmplol's statements:

"Could replace them with ANY pretty women": Nmplol's old Discord logs talking about female collaborators goes viral

The Discord logs showcase Nmplol claiming that other female content creators who appear in his broadcasts were supposedly replaceable, and that he would attain high viewership without them, while the vice-versa was not probable. In the messages, Nmplol stated:

"There's only one NMPLOL - could replace them with ANY pretty women and do just as good. I am him and I've been him. Emily too - she was with Lacy AND Miz yesterday and didn't see the north side of 20k. This is my city. I am the king."
When being asked by a fellow Discord server member why he was disclosing this information, Nmplol claimed:

"Bro I've given up man. I did everything right and still lost. F**k you and f**k me."

Further, claiming that nobody in Los Angeles had a viewership pool, Nmplol continued:

"She's not leaving me lmao. no one in La has any viewership pull. Cinna not even close to the viewership we got driving around in her car and she's collabed with every single person in LA."
In other news, Nmplo and his long-time partner and former collaborator Malena Tudi are undergoing a divorce. Amid the ongoing proceedings, Nmplol recently cliamed that he had run "completely out of money."

