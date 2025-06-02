"They ain't offering nothing": SoLLUMINATI announces he will not shift to Kick

Streaming personality SoLLUMINATI has announced that he will not be shifting platforms, addressing earlier speculations of his potentially moving to Kick after he was temporarily banned from Twitch. For those unaware, the streamer had been involved in a feud with fellow streamer Zoe Spencer, which eventually led to his ban on the Amazon-backed platform.

Soon after being banned, SoLLUMINATI announced that he was looking into striking a deal with Kick. Even Adin Ross had claimed that talks between the two parties were taking place behind the scenes.

However, the streamer has now stated that he wishes to stay with Twitch as Kick seems to have "sold the bag":

"...With Kick, they sold the f**king bag y'all. They sold bad. The higher ups, the CEOs, they ain't offering nothing over there. They perfectly fine with what they have."

"They don't offer sh**": SoLLUMINATI reveals he will not be joining Kick and will stay with Twitch

SoLLUMINATI had become the topic of conversation in streaming circles online after his controversial Twitch ban, which came as a result of his explosive online feud with Zoe Spencer. While the two parties had been hurling labels at each other, the ban was seen by many as an unprecedented move by Twitch moderation.

This eventually caused SoLLUMINATI to publicly state that he was looking into other options for a streaming platform. The ban against him was lifted within just a day, prompting many to claim that Twitch was "panicking" at the prospect of him leaving.

Now, the streamer has come out to state that no deal has been made between him and Kick, and that he will continue to stream on Twitch:

"The people that's already over there... Bro, they're already paid, but everybody else, this is the reason why they haven't got nobody new in a long time. They don't offer sh**. These other platforms, they was trying to get me to stop streaming on Twitch, period, and they wanted me to just stream with them. I'm not leaving Twitch, bro... I just gotta censor myself a little bit."

SoLLUMINATI's ban on the Amazon-owned platform had earned Twitch moderation quite some flak from netizens. Asmongold has also recently critiqued the platform's moderation for handing a one-day-long ban to political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi," claiming that such suspensions direct more attention to the streamer than actually serving as punitive measures.

