"They're all fake": Dr DisRespect calls out streamers allegedly viewbotting on Twitch as Trainwreckstv gives his take on the controversy

Twitch and Kick star Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has addressed the viewbotting controversy in the streaming community. For those unaware, viewbotting refers to the act of artificially inflating one's viewership numbers on the internet. This practice is usually looked down upon and is against Twitch's Terms of Service (ToS).

On April 15, 2025, Trainwreckstv shared a post about the situation on X. The post received a response from YouTuber Guy "DrDisRespect," who stated that the alleged viewbotters might also misrepresent their merchandise sale numbers:

"Let’s see merchandise sales of these idiots too. Hahaha…they’re all fake Train. No real community. No real industry effect. Boring too."

How did the viewbotting drama involving Twitch start?

Discussions around the issue of viewbotting recently resurfaced when Felix "xQc" accused Kai Cenat's friends and fellow Twitch streamers RaKai (or 2xRaKai) and Lil Rodney Son of inflating their viewership numbers.

Trainwreckstv joined the conversation during one of his streams recently. He said those who practice viewbotting often drive away sponsors:

"You have to own an agency or be close to multiple agencies to understand the damage viewbotting is causing. Viewbotters, what they have done is, they have driven out multi-million and multi-billion dollar industries out of our industry."

On April 15, 2025, Trainwreckstv posted on X, stating that for large creators with 5,000+ viewers, polls and chat speed are unreliable factors for detecting viewbotting. He added that the only consistent ways to detect botting are through backend analytics or direct platform data access:

"There are only 2 *consistent* ways to catch a botter in 2025 and that’s by either the backend analytics of sponsorship opportunities or if you have backend access to the platform they stream on.

"These are the 2 main metrics that are the hardest to dupe. ALTHOUGH, SOME agencies are the ones responsible for botting their streamers so you’d have to get the data from the sponsor itself not the agency unless you find the right agencies, which only a few exist who aren’t a part of the bullshitting."

RaKai, one of the content creators directly accused of viewbotting, hasn't responded to the allegations. His streams averaged over 30K viewers as of March 30, 2025, peaking at 100K on April 6, 2025. However, since the controversy, his viewership has declined, with a peak of only 29K on April 16, 2025.

