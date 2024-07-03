"They're not happy about it" - Asmongold claims his secondary channel would get partnered because it's losing Twitch a lot of money

During a livestream on July 2, 2024, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" stated that his secondary channel, zackrawrr, had a "good chance" of becoming partnered on Twitch. For those unaware, Asmongold has been livestreaming exclusively on his alternate channel for the past year. Readers should note that this channel is currently unpartnered, meaning there is no "Subscribe" button and no ads appear while watching the content creator's broadcast.

While interacting with his audience, Asmongold commented on the popularity of his alternate channel, claiming that Twitch was "not happy" about losing "over a million dollars a month" running the account.

He said:

"There is going to be a good chance that I might actually have to... I might have to partner the channel. The truth is that this channel is very popular. If I look... rank 10 on the entire platform. That's a lot of money! That is a lot of f**king money!"

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) added:

"Twitch is paying... I would not be surprised if Twitch is spending over a million dollars a month hosting this channel. And, they're not happy about it."

"If there are going to be ads, I'm going to get f**king paid for 'em!" - Asmongold on getting his alternate channel's Twitch partnership

Asmongold was three hours into his most recent broadcast when he spoke about the zackrawrr channel's partnership status. After claiming that the Amazon-owned platform was unhappy with the current situation, the streamer stated he would comply with Twitch's decision.

He elaborated:

"So, if I have to do it, and they're going to put ads on it, I will partner the channel. Because, if there are going to be ads, I'm going to get f**king paid for 'em! I'll tell you that. I'm not sure if that's going to happen. I just want to let you guys know that could be a possibility. Right?"

Timestamp: 03:23:50

The Austin, Texas-based personality further stated that he "didn't care" about the situation:

"'That's not our problem, though.' No, it's not. That's why I said download ad blockers, use (Twitch) Turbo. I don't give a f**k. I don't care. Here's the thing - if people don't want to watch ads, there's no obligation that I have to do this. You just figure out another way to make money."

In other news, Asmongold has commented on those calling Jimmy "MrBeast" "racist" for his recent philanthropic venture, stating that the "hate and negativity" was "completely narcissistic."

