"They both had a second puberty": Ethan Klein compares HasanAbi and Pirate Software

A video of H3 Podcast host, Ethan Klein, has surfaced on social media, in which he compared Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; to Jason &quot;Thor,&quot; also known as &quot;Pirate Software,&quot; saying that &quot;they both had a second puberty.&quot; At the two-hour mark of the 200th episode of the H3 Show, while Ethan Klein, his wife Hila Klein, and podcast co-host Daniel &quot;Dan&quot; Swerdlove watched a video featuring HasanAbi, Swerdlove claimed that the Turkish-American personality &quot;made a very strange noise.&quot;In response, Ethan Klein stated that he compared HasanAbi to Pirate Software, and elaborated:&quot;You know what's funny? I was comparing Hasan to From Software. (Hila Klein says, 'Why are you saying From Software?') From Software good. Pirate Software bad. I was comparing him to Pirate Software, and what's interesting is they both had a second puberty as well.&quot;Dan Swerdlove then commented on Pirate Software's ferret rescue initiative, describing it as &quot;super cute&quot;:&quot;Pirate Software, despite him being a huge cringe lord, I seem to remember, when we did the deep dive on him, he is super into animals. He has a ferret rescue. It was, like, super cute. He has, like, a whole, like, ferret terrarium or I don't know what you would call it. He has a 24-hour livestream for them. He likes ferrets at a minimum.&quot;Ethan Klein replied by bringing up the recent CollarGate controversy involving HasanAbi:&quot;So, he has some redeeming qualities. He likes animals. Do they have shockers? Do they have... are they electrocuted? We can't rule it out. They're just too similar.&quot;Timestamp - 02:10:37What did Ethan Klein mean when he said &quot;second puberty&quot; while drawing parallels between HasanAbi and Pirate Software?In a YouTube Shorts video uploaded on December 5, 2023, Pirate Software claimed that a doctor told him he had gone through a &quot;second puberty,&quot; causing his voice to change significantly. He also played a five-year-old video to show how his voice had changed over time, and said:&quot;Went back to the doctor, and the doctor is like, 'Hey, sometimes, in your early 30s, your voice can change as a man. And, it's effectively the second puberty.' This is what I used to sound like. That's what I used to look like, too. This is five years ago. Wait for this, this is awful [The streamer plays the five-year-old video, and his voice has a significantly different tone]. Yeah! Yeah, that was it, dude!&quot;In other news, HasanAbi recently addressed shock collar use allegations via a TikTok video, saying that the &quot;greatest antidote to slander is observable reality.&quot;