  "They both had a second puberty": Ethan Klein compares HasanAbi and Pirate Software

"They both had a second puberty": Ethan Klein compares HasanAbi and Pirate Software

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 15, 2025 09:12 GMT
&quot;They both had a second puberty&quot;: Ethan Klein compares HasanAbi and Pirate Software
Ethan Klein compares HasanAbi and Pirate Software (Image via x.com/hasanthehun, instagram.com/h3h3productions, and x.com/PirateSoftware)

A video of H3 Podcast host, Ethan Klein, has surfaced on social media, in which he compared Hasan "HasanAbi" to Jason "Thor," also known as "Pirate Software," saying that "they both had a second puberty." At the two-hour mark of the 200th episode of the H3 Show, while Ethan Klein, his wife Hila Klein, and podcast co-host Daniel "Dan" Swerdlove watched a video featuring HasanAbi, Swerdlove claimed that the Turkish-American personality "made a very strange noise."

In response, Ethan Klein stated that he compared HasanAbi to Pirate Software, and elaborated:

"You know what's funny? I was comparing Hasan to From Software. (Hila Klein says, 'Why are you saying From Software?') From Software good. Pirate Software bad. I was comparing him to Pirate Software, and what's interesting is they both had a second puberty as well."
Dan Swerdlove then commented on Pirate Software's ferret rescue initiative, describing it as "super cute":

"Pirate Software, despite him being a huge cringe lord, I seem to remember, when we did the deep dive on him, he is super into animals. He has a ferret rescue. It was, like, super cute. He has, like, a whole, like, ferret terrarium or I don't know what you would call it. He has a 24-hour livestream for them. He likes ferrets at a minimum."
Ethan Klein replied by bringing up the recent CollarGate controversy involving HasanAbi:

"So, he has some redeeming qualities. He likes animals. Do they have shockers? Do they have... are they electrocuted? We can't rule it out. They're just too similar."
Timestamp - 02:10:37

What did Ethan Klein mean when he said "second puberty" while drawing parallels between HasanAbi and Pirate Software?

In a YouTube Shorts video uploaded on December 5, 2023, Pirate Software claimed that a doctor told him he had gone through a "second puberty," causing his voice to change significantly. He also played a five-year-old video to show how his voice had changed over time, and said:

"Went back to the doctor, and the doctor is like, 'Hey, sometimes, in your early 30s, your voice can change as a man. And, it's effectively the second puberty.' This is what I used to sound like. That's what I used to look like, too. This is five years ago. Wait for this, this is awful [The streamer plays the five-year-old video, and his voice has a significantly different tone]. Yeah! Yeah, that was it, dude!"
In other news, HasanAbi recently addressed shock collar use allegations via a TikTok video, saying that the "greatest antidote to slander is observable reality."

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
