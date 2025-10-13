HasanAbi shock collar controversy: List of streamers who have defended and criticized him

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker recently found himself at the center of a major online controversy involving his dog, Kaya. The drama started on October 7, 2025, after Piker allegedly administered a shock to Kaya via an e-collar to keep her in place. This moment caused an uproar across X and Reddit, with many netizens calling out the streamer for abusing his dog.HasanAbi's fellow streamers also chimed in on the situation, and while some called him out for not being transparent, others came to his defense. This article will look at both sides of the CollarGate controversy.Streamers who criticized HasanAbi for allegedly using a shock collar on his dogFrom familiar critics to new faces, Piker's on-stream controversy has sparked discourse from different categories of the streaming industry.Major points of criticism were HasanAbi's alleged use of a shock collar itself and his lack of concern after Kaya audibly yelped after receiving the shock. Some of his critics, like xQc, went into great detail during his analysis of the CollarGate incident. Here are the most notable HasanAbi critics.1) Ethan KleinH3H3's Ethan Klein and HasanAbi have been embroiled in a long-time feud since the end of their joint podcast, Leftovers, which concluded in October 2023. Klein was one of the first to call out HasanAbi, taking to Instagram stories after clips of the incident went viral:&quot;Horrifying animal cruelty caught on camera by Hasan as he activates her shock collar for one tiny step off of her bed. She cries in pain, poor baby. I always thought it was extremely bizarre that his young energetic puppy never took a step off her bed. That has to be the result of some brutally strict training.&quot;In episode 198 of the H3 Show, Ethan mentioned that he had met Kaya before and suggested that she shouldn't be confined to a specific spot for hours on end:&quot;The other thing that really strikes me is, like... I've always wondered why Kaya is confined to this tiny space for so long. Now I've met this dog, and I have a young dog... young, large, energetic dog, and they do they have a f**kload of energy, these young dogs... they should be running around having fun.&quot;2) xQcFelix &quot;xQc,&quot; dubbed the &quot;debunker&quot; for his in-depth reviews of internet controversy, was a prime figure in the criticism of HasanAbi. He got on the case soon after it became viral, looking into Kaya's collar and using his analytical skills to figure out if the collar had the capacity to shock. The conclusion of his analysis determined that there was a 98% chance that the collar was a shock collar:&quot;...his hand is going forward. See? A little bit more. Bang! It would be in the next three frames. Chat, the likeliness of this being is like 98%. I'm not even being weird. You see the arm movement? Right?&quot;A day after the incident, following HasanAbi's response, xQc put on his debunker hat yet again, calling out the political commentator for a lackluster presentation of the collar itself. He pointed out that the slot where the electric prongs attach was taped over:&quot;I'm getting to work. I'm getting to work. Hold on. What Is this? It looks like some tape. This looks like some tape on... See the tape on that?... It looks taped over. You guys, you cannot blame me for pointing out a discrepancy. It looks taped over.&quot;3) TectoneStreamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; has consistently been critical of Piker online. After the incident involving Kaya, he took to X and shared a large thread, calling out the streamer. In his piece, he shared that he always wondered why Kaya obediently sat in place for multiple hours:&quot;I always wondered how Hasan kept his dog behind him all stream. It’s because he’s been using a shock collar on a setting so high that his dog F**KING SCREAMS when he uses it. Using your dog as a prop to seem more friendly relatable and down to earth when in reality The dog isn’t sitting there of his own volition but stays there out of fear I am beyond disgusted. F**k this man’s whole existence.&quot;4) MoistCr1TiKaLCharlie &quot;MoistCr1TiKaL&quot; covered the CollarGate drama in a YouTube video titled &quot;Crazy Day on Twitch,&quot; which also explored Fandy becoming the first Twitch streamer to give birth live. Regarding HasanAbi, Charlie wondered why the streamer, after witnessing the initial round of criticism while live on October 7, didn't shut down the negativity by showcasing the collar, which, according to Hasan, does not shock:&quot;You could easily just come out and f**king slam-jam thank you ma'am on them just being like, 'Nope, it's not a shock collar. Look! Here you go. The proof is in the pudding. Behold!' Like, it'd be so quick. So simple, and it would be irrefutable. But that didn't happen yesterday. Instead, it was kind of brushed off as like, 'You've got to be f**king stupid to think that, you know, Hasan would shock his dog on stream.'&quot; 5) Adin RossKick streamer Adin Ross was also vocal against Hasan. Like others on this list, he has consistently spoken against his fellow streamer. Notably, in August 2025, he advocated for HasanAbi's deportation, calling him a &quot;terrorist.&quot;About Kaya, Adin wondered why Twitch continues to host HasanAbi's commentary:&quot;What a horrible person, bro. Horrible! Like, all s**t aside, bro, it's not funny at all. He expects his dog to sit in the background of his streams for seven hours, talking about nonsense. What a piece of s**t, dude. How is this guy even on Twitch? I'm not even joking. Poor dog. Poor f**king dog. Someone needs to come arrest Hasan.&quot;Streamers who defended HasanAbi in the CollarGate controversy While the negative discourse against Hasan has been significant, some prominent streamers openly spoke in his defense, claiming that the streamer has always been good to his dog. Major points in Hasan's favor include that Kaya is spoiled and loved, while some also claimed that e-collars are not as bad as people think. Here are some notable streamers who favor HasanAbi in this controversy.1) iDubbbzIan &quot;iDubbbz&quot; has worked with Hasan to promote his now-canceled boxing event, Creator Clash 3, and has also streamed with him to raise money for charity in the past.Hasan also played a part in iDubbbz's viral video critique against Ethan Klein, titled &quot;Content Cop - H3.&quot;Ian came to HasanAbi's defense, claiming that the collar in question was confirmed to be a vibration collar:&quot;It was confirmed that it was a f**king vibration collar. The dog had a vibration collar, not even that he used it, that's just what the dog has.&quot;2) ValkyraePopular streamer and long-time associate of Hasan, Rachel &quot;Valkyrae,&quot; went viral for bringing up the Israel-Palestine conflict in relation to CollarGate, claiming that the internet's priorities are skewed:&quot;But yeah, it's kind of crazy... you would think that this kind of outrage we would have seen it towards, like, the genocide and stuff, but you know, the priorities in this world are not where they should be.&quot; Kaya has appeared on Valkyrae's streams she she was a pup and the streamer has mentioned how well-behaved the dog is as well. Soon after her statements in HasanAbi's defense met with a wave of criticism, she took to X, clarifying that her mention of the Middle Eastern conflict may have come off as &quot;deflecting&quot;:&quot;I do see now how this comes off as deflecting and takes away from the topic at focus which I wish I could go back and reword it all or atleast mention it far later in conversation.&quot;3) Sydeon OTV's Sydney &quot;Sydeon&quot; also spoke in favor of Hasan, mentioning the good things she's heard about Piker as a dog owner:&quot;What I do know, or have heard about him is that he takes really f**king good care of his dogs... I also am familiar with the e-collar which appeared to be on Kaya's neck. Now, e-collar training is very common... especially for large breeds... it vibrates, it doesn’t shock... Kaya was probably being dramatic, but I don’t know.&quot; 4) Frogan Controversial political commentator Frogan, who, like the others, has been a strong advocate for Hasan through multiple controversies, spoke for him in the CollarGate drama, mentioning that his response, where he showcased the collar, was enough to prove his innocence:&quot;He cleared his name... he literally debunked it... he showed the collar on stream, what more can be done.&quot; 5) Mike From PAStreamer Mike From PA has been a long-time HasanAbi supporter, particularly because his political ideologies align with those of Hasan's.Mike referenced MoistCr1TiKaL in the CollarGate &quot;slander operation&quot; as he called it, suggesting that the entire ordeal was an attempt to hurt Piker's character. &quot;Whenever these slander operations run, it is useful to see who your enemies are. It's that simple.&quot;He shared a screenshot of Charlie's YouTube video on X and suggested that he is an enemy of Hasan. The caption to his post read:&quot;Like clockwork!&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Mike From PA appeared to have advocated violence against Ethan Klein, stating that the latter would not stop unless he was &quot;bleeding out of his mouth.&quot;