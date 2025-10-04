Alex Clark, an automotive YouTuber and former employee of Linus Tech Tips, also known as "LTT," has revealed why he was fired from the organization. On October 3, 2025, Clark took to his YouTube channel, Zip Tie Tuning, to upload a video titled, Why Linus Tech Tips FIRED Us.

At the 15-minute mark of the video, Alex Clark disclosed that Linus Tech Tips' human resources (HR) management informed him that he had violated his employment contract's non-compete clause by launching his automotive YouTube channel.

While claiming that "everyone loved" the videos uploaded to the channel, except for the HR management at Linus Media Group, Linus Tech Tips' parent company, Alex Clark said:

"Shortly after we launched the channel, I was pulled into a meeting with management in HR, where they told me I had violated the non-compete, and had three options. Number one - take Zip Tie Tuning down. Number two - hand the channel over to Linus Media Group and become the channel manager. Or number three - get fired, get a generous severance package, own my own company, and do whatever I want to do with Andy."

The British Columbia native also stated that choosing to be fired from LTT was "not a hard decision," and that he was "glad" about it:

"Yeah, that was not a hard decision, and man, I am so glad that me and Andy decided to just go on our own and make this channel because it has been amazing!"

Timestamp - 15:35

"I felt like I was just rehashing old ideas for a new sponsor" - Alex Clark opens up about his experience working at Linus Tech Tips

At the 11-minute mark of the video, Alex Clark opened up about his experience working at LTT, saying that he "felt like he was just rehashing old videos for a new sponsor."

Furthermore, Clark stated that his title as a writer was "finally reflecting" after the organization hired over a hundred employees:

"When the company was at over a hundred, my title was finally reflecting my role: just a writer. I was also generally struggling to come up with new ideas for crazy projects. The first time we strapped a massive fan to a computer is exhilarating, and eight years later, I could write the conclusion of the video before it even started. The thing I value most is constantly learning new things, and for my last two years at Linus Tech Tips, I felt like I was just rehashing old ideas for a new sponsor." (Timestamp - 11:45)

As of this writing, Linus Sebastian has not commented on Alex Clark's statements in his YouTube video.

