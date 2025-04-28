"This is so cute": Viewers react as Clix posts photo with girlfriend Thea Norcross after FNCS Major 2 Grand Finals

Popular Twitch streamer and Fortnite player Cody "Clix" posted a wholesome photo with his girlfriend, Thea Norcross, on Instagram shortly after coming second at the FNCS Major 2 Grand Finals on April 27, 2025. In the photo, Cody seemingly credited Thea for his performance at the tournament, with fans praising the photo after it was shared on other social media platforms like X.
In the photo, Clix and Thea Norcross can be seen embracing, and in the caption, the Twitch streamer called her "my everything" while thanking her for helping him:
"My everything, helps me in ways I can't explain."
At the bottom, the Fortnite player also tagged his girlfriend, writing:
"Love You @theanorcross."
@ClixUpdates shared the Instagram Story on X, and the post has garnered many positive reactions from fans who have described it as "wholesome" and "cute." Here are some general reactions from X.
"wholesome," said a fan.
"This is so cute!" exclaimed an X user.
"Every king needs a queen fr," quipped another fan.
A few fans noted that their favorite streamer was "growing up fast":
"Bro went from a non dressed booger eating no girl 4th place merchant loser to a primed up clix 🥹 our boy is growing too fast man!!" said a fan.
Clix qualifies for the FNCS Global Championship after placing second at Major 2
The FNCS Major 2 Grand Finals were held on April 27, 2025, with trio teams from all over the world competing in the Fortnite Competitive tournaments in their respective regions for a cash prize and a chance to play in the FNCS Global Championship later this year in September.
In the North America Central region, Ritual, Peterbot, and Cold came out on top while Higgs, Clix, and Eomzo's trio bagged the second place and a $76,500 prize.
The result at Major 2 also means that Xset's Clix has qualified for the FNCS Global Championship in Lyon, France. The streamer hyped up the LAN event later this year in his post on X, writing, "it is coming soon."