"This guy is crazy" - Fans react as IShowSpeed refers to Erik ten Hag as "my boy" at the FA Cup after-party

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" has taken the internet by storm after several clips from his appearance at the FA Cup after-party surfaced on social media. For those unaware, IShowSpeed hosted a livestream on May 25, 2024, to watch Manchester United face Manchester City in the FA Cup final. He was joined by his date, South Korean influencer Amy Flamy.

Following the four-hour-long broadcast, Darren was seen attending the FA Cup after-party, where he met several prominent football figures; among them was Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag.

In a five-second-long clip, IShowSpeed referred to the 54-year-old as "my boy" and said:

"Thank you, my boy! Hey, one day, you're going to sign me! Love you!"

As expected, the 19-year-old's actions have garnered significant traction on X, eliciting responses from numerous fans. Some community members were amused by the content creator's shenanigans, with X user @Bl_ckkky writing:

"He'll sign him to the media crew."

Fans react to the streamer's interaction with Manchester United manager Erik van Tag

On the other hand, some netizens were not pleased with the recently unbanned Twitch personality's interaction with Erik van Tag. X user @RM__CHRIS commented:

"This guy is crazy."

Fans react to the streamer's interaction with Manchester United manager Erik van Tag

IShowSpeed meets Marcus Rashford, André Onana, Rasmus Højlund, and more at the FA Cup after-party

In addition to Erik ten Hag, IShowSpeed got together with key Manchester United players like Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Højlund at the FA Cup after-party.

At one point, the YouTuber met André Onana. Darren showed the Manchester United goalkeeper a Photoshopped image with the streamer's face superimposed on the Cameroonian footballer's body.

He said:

"All right, chat, I'm about to ask Onana about this picture. Onana, you've ever seen this picture? (André Onana bursts out laughing) You've ever seen that picture?...Yeah, bro, I can goal keep, bro! Yeah, I can goal keep! All right, man! That might be meeting your dad!"

IShowSpeed, one of the biggest YouTube streamers in 2024, joined the Google-owned platform in 2016 and recently reached the 24-million-subscriber milestone. The content creator is best known for hosting Just Chatting and IRL streams, as well as for playing a variety of games on his channel.