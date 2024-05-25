IShowSpeed reacts after Manchester United wins the FA Cup final

Popular YouTuber Darren “IShowSpeed” made it to the FA Cup Final with his South Korean “girlfriend” Amy, and treated his fans to his reaction as Manchester United lifted the coveted story. The streamer had invited Amy Flamy, who is a popular influencer in South Korea, all the way to London to watch the match, and had also streamed their date prior to the event.

In the short clip, IShowSpeed can be seen cheering from the stands, with Amy beside him. The moment Manchester United won was marked by loud cheers from the crowd, with Speed also joining in and exchanging hugs from everyone around. IShowSpeed also pulled Amy into an ecstatic hug, and the duo, both dressed in Manchester United jerseys, celebrated the win.

In another video, posted after they left the stadium, Manchester fans were seen swarming streamer IShowSpeed’s car, with him and Amy sitting inside. Many of the fans also hit the window, hoping to attract the YouTuber's attention.

Aggravated, Speed told them:

“Stop breaking on my door! What’s wrong with these city fans? Manchester City fans piss me off bro.”

IShowSpeed and Amy’s date prior to the match was also streamed for fans

For the unversed, IShowSpeed met Amy during his tour of South Korea, and the pair went on several dates, which were live streamed for Speed’s fans. She is a TikToker with a huge fan following.

In their most recent date in London, shortly before the match, Speed reportedly asked one of his fans to pretend to rob Amy, so that the YouTuber could jump in and save the day.

In his conversation with the fan, which was part of the stream, he said:

"As we are walking out, you gotta make me look super good. As we are walking out, act like you are trying to rob her - 'Ay, yo give me your s**t.' Just make me look good. I might push you but be serious though. Do not laugh."

The couple then went off to watch the final. In the FA Cup Final in the Wembley Stadium, Manchester United defeated Manchester City 2-1 to take home the highly coveted trophy.