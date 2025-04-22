"This is nonsense": Viewers divided over Sketch showing off his body transformation after going to "fat camp"

Twitch streamer Kylie "Sketch" recently showcased his body transformation after returning to streaming following a month-long hiatus from content creation. Sketch held his last broadcast on March 21, 2025. He had stated that he would be taking a break from streaming for reasons he could not disclose at the time.

Now, after returning to streaming on April 22, 2025, streaming personality Sketch stated he had been taking time off to work on his physical fitness and health. The streamer then took off his t-shirt to reveal his progress.

While flexing, the streamer claimed that he had gone to "fat camp," stating:

"Update number one. I went to fat camp, that's why I've been gone... Bro, I went to f**king fat camp! Also, I want to get more jacked. People keep saying I'm built like a f**king pug though."

This reveal, however, received mixed responses from netizens, some believing that the streamer had not been involved in any fat loss program and was being supposedly deceptive:

"He did NONE of those things, this is nonsense," wrote X user @In2ThinAir

"Looks the same, less baby fat maybe," wrote X user @AnimalM1nd

On the other hand, some netizens showcased their support for the streamer's efforts to work towards his fitness goals:

"This man has gone through a lot in the past year. Proud of this guy," wrote X user @LucasSpino6

"Dang, putting in work!" wrote X user @vipangelofdeath

"Hes got good shoulders and triceps, just need to work the chest out more," wrote X user @_Danger_Erin

What was the speculated reason for Sketch's month-long hiatus from streaming?

At the time, Sketch had announced that he would be taking time away from streaming for undisclosed purposes. Fellow Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" also announced that she was taking time away to "work on some things."

These breaks coincided with the announcement of the US edition of YouTuber collective Sidemen's show, Sidemen Inside, with many speculating that the two must have been picked to be among the show's cast members. To those unaware, the show involves participants completing tasks and challenges while living together in a shared house.

