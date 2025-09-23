"This phone is f*king dogs*t": Adin Ross calls iPhone 17 Pro Max a "trash" phone

Adin Ross is back to his regularly scheduled programming on Kick after a ten-day break. In his return stream on September 22, 2025, titled &quot;MAN LET'S TALK,&quot; he shared his thoughts on the iPhone 17 series, which hit shelves on September 19. Ross seemingly purchased a 17 Pro Max and decided to &quot;expose&quot; the phone's series while livestreaming.Clips of his rant went viral online, and @AdinReports shared a particular instance where the streamer opened by saying:&quot;Imma expose the iPhones. This phone is f**king dogsh*t.&quot;Following this, Adin Ross went on to speak on some of the features of the new phone:&quot;Let me explain to you guys right now how bad it is... Chill, I'm a little rattled. Guys... this phone is f**king a**, no! Why is there a button? A random button right here... bro, it's f**king dogsh*t... I deactivated this button in my settings... I have such fat hands I will randomly f**king click this button accidentally.&quot;The button in question potentially relates to the fully customizable Action Button, which replaced the longtime mute/ring switch. By default, it toggles silent mode, but users can set it to open apps like the camera, trigger voice memos, enable flashlight, run shortcuts, etc.He continued to criticize the phone's camera, saying:&quot;Like, look at this camera, bro. This sh*t is trash.&quot; Adin Ross claims the new iPhones are a &quot;scam&quot;Later, the streamer suggested that Apple is looking to &quot;scam&quot; its customers by essentially slowing down older phones:&quot;Guys, f**k the new iPhone, they are scamming you. They purposely make your phone slower so you buy the new phone. It's a scam, bro.&quot; Notably, in 2017, Apple confirmed that it had introduced a power management feature that reportedly slowed iPhones with aged or degraded batteries, particularly during peak performance demands. This was to prevent unexpected shutdowns.The company also faced lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny for not clearly informing users that these power management features existed and would affect device performance. Overall, Adin Ross closed his rant by saying:&quot;I'm telling y'all, bro, right now. It's a scam. It's really f**ked up.&quot; In other news, following his unban, Adin Ross went live on Twitch for the first time, prompting speculation over whether he had left Kick.