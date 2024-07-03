"This is problematic" - Twitch streamer left concerned after her moderator presented her with an expensive gift at TwitchCon 2024

Twitch streamer Karii faced a rather awkward situation when one of her moderators (mods) met with her during the recently concluded TwitchCon 2024 (which took place between June 29 and June 30) in Rotterdam. The interaction took place after the mod tracked her down and presented her with what appeared to be studs (earrings).

While Karii graciously accepted the gift initially, she was concerned after learning that they were made of actual gold and amethyst (indicating that the jewellery was expensive).

Karii responded:

"Shut the hell up! What do you mean it's 'real gold'? Why are you giving me real gold? I'm confused. This is problematic. My brain is already not functioning and you're making it less functional. I don't know how to react to that?"

The gift in question was bought two years ago, as revealed by the mod. The content creator continued:

"It makes me better but it also makes me confused. Why would you give me gold earrings? Thank you, I really appreciate it. Are you sure you want to give them to me? I don'tknow. You bought them two years ago and now you are giving this to me."

Not the first awkward interaction between the Twitch streamer and her mod

A bit of investigation into Twitch streamer Karii and her moderator's history reveals that the TwitchCon incident wasn't their only awkward encounter.

Another such incident can be traced back to March 1, 2024. Back then, Karii was left annoyed after the moderator ordered clothes for himself and had them delivered directly to her address without informing her.

Reacting to this, she said:

"Oh, so this is for you? Wait, Grublex (the mod), why would you do that? What the hell! Why would you use my address? Okay, that is weird. That is weird! Don't do that ever again, please. That is some stalker-mode thing. Don't do that, please! Okay? Don't use my address to get stuff."

Watch the clip here:

Comment byu/warkro from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Karii added:

"What the... what the hell! And without telling me or asking me if you can even do it? Okay, a little bit concerning, but okay. No, you didn't ask me. When did you ask me and when did I say yes, because I don't even remember about it."

It's no secret that Twitch streamers, particularly female creators, often encounter stalkers.

While Karii was left feeling uncomfortable, some have had to take stronger precautions. For instance, Twitch streamer Maya Higa recently revealed that she had to resort to getting a gun after her stalker threatened to come to her house.

