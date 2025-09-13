YouTube streaming personality Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; recently visited Louisiana State University, popularly abbreviated as LSU, as part of his ongoing IRL tour of the United States. During his time there, IShowSpeed was seen visiting various areas within the campus of the university while being accompanied by his security staff.Donning an LSU cap, jersey, and necklace, IShowSpeed visited the locker room that is utilized by the university's football team, the LSU Tigers, ahead of their match against the Florida Gators. The 20-year-old YouTube star was impressed at the plethora of facilities available within the locker room, which featured a series of beds, a snack bar, and dedicated kit storage sections for the players.Reacting to the locker room, IShowSpeed exclaimed:&quot;The f**k? This is locker room? This sh** like a first class train! I got snacks... That's a crazy a** locker room.&quot;&quot;Damn, y'all OG&quot;: IShowSpeed reacts to LSU students cooking an alligator on campus ahead of their match against Florida GatorsIShowSpeed has now entered the 17th day of his 35-day-long tour of various states within America. The streamer has been broadcasting himself 24/7 every day, with him typically covering one or more cities per state in his live broadcasts. To travel across the country, IShowSpeed is making use of a tour bus, where he also sleeps while live on YouTube.While on the campus of LSU, IShowSpeed crossed some students cooking an alligator to eat it ahead of the university's match against their rival college football team, the Florida Gators. Within a clip of the interaction uploaded on X, the students could be seen lifting the lid of a box containing an alligator in the process of being cooked. Seeing this, IShowSpeed stated:&quot;Oh my f**king god! That's the head of the gator! Damn, y'all OG, bro. Damn, chat, they really don't like the gators. Hey, when it's going to be done?... Two hours? I'ma come back in two hours.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer YOUNGBASEDGO, also known as YBG, has gone viral online after he compared the recent shooting of Charlie Kirk to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.