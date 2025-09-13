Who is YBG? Twitch streamer compares Charlie Kirk's shooting with the situation in Gaza in viral clip

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 13, 2025 20:35 GMT
Twitch streamer YBG recently opined on the shooting of Charlie Kirk (Image via YOUNGBASEDGO/Twitch)
Twitch streamer YOUNGBASEDGO, also known as YBG, recently gave his take on the recent assassination of right-wing political pundit Charlie Kirk. Talking about the matter during a livestream on Twitch, YBG compared the shooting with the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which he stated is causing loss of life in the region on a daily basis.

Having 42,000 followers on Twitch, YBG is known within his community for hosting Just Chatting broadcasts, where he reacts to content sent in by his audience and interacts with his viewers. Furthermore, he also broadcasts himself playing a variety of games, such as the recently released Hollow Knight: Silksong, along with NBA 2K26, Counter-Strike, and others.

YBG created his account on Twitch in August 2020 and began his streaming journey on the platform two years later in October 2022. He has previously collaborated with well-known streamers like FaZe clan member Jason "Jasontheween," Cinna, Bryce "Arky," and Maxwell "Plaqueboymax."

What did YBG say about the assassination of Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk's death has been a major topic of discussion amongst streamers, with popular content creators like Kai Cenat and Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" also opining on the situation as it unfolds, as well as any information that emerges about Kirk's shooter, Tyler Robinson.

In a viral clip from the broadcast uploaded to X, YBG can be heard talking about how Kirk's death has roused people who are supposedly otherwise unbothered about the plight of the people in Gaza.

Talking about how certain individuals are not concerned about anything besides the passing of "a white man," YBG stated:

"A man died today, a baby died today, a woman died today in Gaza my n***a, but n****s don't care 'cause they're funded by Israel, bro. F**k Charlie Kirk, that n****s a zombie in dirt right now. F**k every alt-right pipeline f**king streamer. Yeah, I mean realistically, bro, but n****s don't care about anything besides a white man dies today, bro. F**k that white man, f**k Charlie Kirk, that n***a is a zombie eating brains right now, and yeah, that's pretty much it, bye!"
On the other side, OTK member Matthew "Mizkif" recently gave his take on the political ideology followed by the alleged perpetrator who shot Kirk, Tyler Robinson. The streamer claimed that Robinson was "probably some right-leaning Republican."

