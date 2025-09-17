  • home icon
  "This shi* is a BEGATHON": Fans react as Kai Cenat announces "power hour" segment for Mafiathon 3

"This shi* is a BEGATHON": Fans react as Kai Cenat announces "power hour" segment for Mafiathon 3

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Sep 17, 2025 16:59 GMT
Kai Cenat receives criticism for Mafiathon 3 (Image via Getty)
Kai Cenat receives criticism for Mafiathon 3 (Image via Getty)

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is on a thirty-day streaming marathon with Mafiathon 3. The event involves around-the-clock broadcasts, and one of Kai's objectives this time is to attain a million active subscribers on Twitch, a feat never accomplished before. Kai currently holds the world record for the most active subscribers following Mafiathon 2 in late 2024, which garnered over 728,000 subscribers.

In a recent attempt to boost his subscriber count on September 16, 2025, he conducted a "power hour" where subscribers received more time. For context, subathons usually feature a timer that counts down, and once it hits zero, the stream ends for good. In Mafiathon 3, every subscription counts for three seconds added back to the clock.

The "power hour" doubled that time, resulting in six seconds added. Kai explained the concept on day 16 of the event, saying:

"If that timer hits zero, the stream ends, okay? That's the point of a subathon. If it don't hit zero, it continues. Each sub is three seconds, but y'all are about to use a power hour... for a whole entire hour, the seconds of a sub are doubled."

Users on X reacted to the power hour, and some, like @soulespretty, criticized Kai for "begging":

"This subathon has been: shower, beg for subs, random guest for 10 minutes, beg for subs, random segment that flops, beg for subs. This shi* is a BEGATHON ngl."
Others like @Vynxly echoed a similar sentiment:

"This is entertainment according to Kai Cenat viewers. 90 percent of the time I click to see what's going on during Mafiathon; he's shouting and begging for subs or just sitting on his phone in front of his PC. W Stream, I guess..?"

@Agtesnx continued with the trend, bluntly saying:

"Couldn’t have said it any better. I really wish karma hits this man for producing such sh*t content and hyping it up with trailers."
That being said, some came to Kai Cenat's defence:

"The whole point of a subathon is for the viewers to sub it's in the name," said @theeclipp on X
"No one is forcing u to watch it, it's alright," said @FlowJ672 on X

Looking at Kai Cenat's subathon progress so far

As of this writing, 16 days in, Mafiathon 3 has garnered nearly 539,000 active subscribers and is on pace to reach a million by the end of day 30.

At the million mark, Kai revealed that NBA legend LeBron James will appear to cut the streamer's dreadlocks off.

Currently, he has over 19.4 million followers and averages about 71,000 viewers per stream.

In other news, Tylil stated that he had dislocated two fingers during an accident at Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3, remarking that he couldn’t feel his hand.

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

