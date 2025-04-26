  • home icon
"This will be funny asf": Fans react as Jynxzi announces collaborative Rainbow Six Siege stream with Adin Ross

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Apr 26, 2025 20:50 GMT
Adin Ross and Jynxzi will be appearing in a collaborative broadcast on Twitch (Image via jynxzi/X)
Adin Ross and Jynxzi will be appearing in a collaborative broadcast on Twitch (Image via jynxzi/X)

Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" recently made a post on X announcing a collaborative broadcast with Adin Ross in which the two will be playing Rainbow Six Siege together. The streamers will be partaking in a 2v2 match-up, going up against every rank in the game.

The post, made on April 26, 2025, stated that the broadcast would be taking place at night. While no exact time was announced, Jynxzi wrote:

"ITS TIME"
Fans of the two streamers have been showcasing a lot of excitement for the collaborative broadcast, with many stating that they were looking forward to and would be present for the live broadcast:

"This will be funny asf lmaoooo," wrote X user @YourCookieCrumb
"Cinema, adin boutta be so buns lmaoo," wrote X user @weatherwonders
"WHATT WE WILL BE THERE," wrote X user @6LUVRGURL
On the other side, some believe that the broadcast was a bit late:

"Yk, you should have done this while you still had 100k viewers, now your doing cool stuff when nobody cares," wrote X user @UTTER_CHA0S

Meanwhile, some noted Adin Ross' broadcast with Jynxzi comes soon after he canceled a collaboration with Kanye West due to "unforeseen circumstances":

"So instead of streaming with Kanye West he streams with Jnxzi," wrote X user @MrGrapeApe69
Adin Ross to stream with Jynxzi soon after canceling a collaboration with Kanye West

Adin Ross was one of the creators whom Kanye West had picked out to collaborate with for the release of his upcoming album. Apart from Ross, West had expressed an interest in streaming with Kai Cenat and Nicolas "Sneako."

While Rangesh "N3on" and Sneako were claimed to be on the way to Spain to participate in the broadcast, Adin Ross was supposedly unable to make it, as revealed by producer Digital Nas, who recently held a Twitch broadcast with Kanye West.

Although he had initially expressed his interest in streaming with Ye, as disclosed by Digital Nas, Adin Ross was unable to make it to the collaboration due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
