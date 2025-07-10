TimtheTatman reveals Mixer offered him $15 million for two-year livestreaming deal

A video of Timothy "TimTheTatman" revealing that Mixer offered him $15 million for a two-year livestreaming deal has surfaced. On July 9, 2025, prominent esports personality Jake Lucky shared a 53-second video from Matthew "Nadeshot's" Counter-Strike 2 case opening livestream.

During his conversation with TimTheTatman, the 100 Thieves founder asked how much the now-defunct livestreaming platform had offered him. Nadeshot said:

"What'd they offer you, Tim? Come on, man! You want to break records? So, let's break it right now. Who cares? It's already over. It already happened. What'd they offer you? Everybody knows you're rich. It's okay! Nobody's going to judge you for it."

In response, TimTheTatman stated that the offer he received from Mixer "wasn't enough" to convince him to leave Twitch. The 35-year-old then revealed that he was offered $15 million:

"I know! But it was, like... for me, personally, I had such a huge community on Twitch, and it wasn't enough for me to, like, leave all my subs and everything I built over there. (Nadeshot replies, 'All right, Disney Channel, we know that! They don't think you're a bad guy. Everybody knows that. Tim, you have been...') $15 million."

Nadeshot made a lighthearted remark, saying:

"Oh, my god! Yo, hey chat, I was just letting you know how we got two birds from me. You won't see me again. Cancel this 90-month sub, brother. It's gone! It's f**king gone."

"To only give him $15 mil is pretty nuts" — xQc reacts to TimTheTatman's revelation about Mixer's livestreaming deal offer

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts on TimTheTatman's revelation. While claiming that Mixer did not hire the "best" talent to sign popular streamers to the platform, the former Overwatch pro stated that Mixer's offer of "only $15 million" to Timothy was "pretty nuts."

xQc elaborated:

"I've got to be honest with you, chat. Chat, this is why it's unfortunate, okay? But since we're still kind of early in the live content sphere, people don't know anything. Like, the people that built Mixer didn't really know anything. Right? The people that were hired to scout talent, and to make these deals were probably not the best in the world. Okay? And offering Tim $15 mill is crazy because his conversion rate, for his viewers over to Mixer... that's probably about eight to 15 times better than... I can't speak for Shroud because these numbers are complicated."

"But, for Ninja, just because of how loyal his community is built, and how strong they are, it'd been crazy! Like, to only give him $15 mil is pretty nuts."

TimTheTatman made headlines on June 11, 2025, when he claimed that the Marvel Rivals community was "worse" than Overwatch in terms of toxicity.

