“Tryna fit in with people half his age”: Netizens react as Drake reportedly celebrates Adin Ross’ Twitch return by claiming “DADDYS HOME”

Drake reportedly welcomed back Adin Ross on Twitch during the latter's stream on Monday, September 22. Ross was notably banned by the streaming platform in 2023 and moved his streams to Kick despite the ban eventually being lifted.

On Monday, Adin Ross started a Kick stream to announce his new collaboration with Rainbet and that he's leaving Stake. However, he faced some technical difficulties, and he decided to move to Twitch instead. During the stream, Drake reportedly commented with his username, @icemanthebig6er (via Feared Buck on X):

“OMG OMG DADDYS HOME”

Fans online have reacted to this interaction, as one X user wrote,

"still tryna fit in with people half his age."

HealthyTho @HealthyTho @FearedBuck still tryna fit in with people half his age.

Another wrote,

snqppy🪼 @snqppy @FearedBuck Not my goat calling a kid 14 years younger than him daddy😭

Another commented,

TwitchKickNews @TwitchKickNews @FearedBuck Grown man btw lol Kendrick destroyed this sad case

Some fans also took digs at another streamer, Kai Cenat, as Drake reportedly also gifted Adin Ross 2000 subscribers. One user wrote,

👑 @7ixers @FearedBuck Kai would literally kill for 2,000 subs on his Begathon right now 💀

Another wrote,

YONKO (❖,❖) @limitless_yonko @FearedBuck Imagine having Drake gift you subs. My streams peak at 3 viewers including my mom.

Another commented,

Ele❤️ @UTDEle @FearedBuck Meanwhile kai begging for subs on begathon😭

Adin Ross opens up on returning to streaming on Twitch

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two (Image Source: Getty)

The streamer had faced multiple bans from Twitch during his time on the platform. He was banned once for homophobic slurs, hateful slurs, and more. Then, in February 2023, he received a ban for hateful conduct, which was only lifted in March 2025.

However, Adin Ross remained on Kick before returning to Twitch on Monday. He said:

"Okay. Okay. This s**t is surreal. This is f**king crazy. Hey, I didn't think we would get here. I ain't going to lie, look, I'mma just be... am I lagging? Am I lagging? Oh... am I lagging right now? Okay. All you just listen, it's a very quick stream, so bulls**t happened to me on the other side of things, I need to go and figure that the f**k out. Okay? This is wrong.

"I mean, you guys have seen it, as soon as I say I'm coming to Twitch, s**t's working. Come on! Now, guys, I'mma just be real with you guys... wait, audio? What's wrong with the audio? What's wrong? Please tell me right now. Oh, my god, there's so many people in my chat that I haven't seen in years. What the f**k! I'm good? Okay."

Ross, however, asserted that he has only returned to Twitch temporarily as his Kick stream faced some technical difficulties. He also said that even if he permanently returns to the platform, he will not be running advertisements on it.

Adin Ross claims Drake's previews from Iceman series might not make the final album

Drizzy is gearing up for the release of his new album, Iceman, which is expected to come out later this year. He has been doing Iceman streams on his YouTube channel, where he also plays some unreleased tracks.

However, Adin Ross has claimed that some of these tracks will not make the final album. In a livestream on September 5, he said (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):

"When it comes to the album Iceman that Drake's working on, a lot of you guys... I want you guys to understand. What I saw, what I've seen, 90-something percent is not on the tracklist that I've seen. What I have seen on Iceman, I was surprised yesterday."

Ross explained that he works closely with Drake and, hence, was surprised to hear the tracks that have come out. He added that the rapper has a surprise in store with his new album.

