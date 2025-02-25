Twitch bans Deshae Frost for the second time in one week

Twitch streamer and long-time Kai Cenat associate, Deshae Frost, has been suspended from streaming on the platform for the second time in one week, the first being on February 20, following a live prank involving some controversial pick-up lines. On February 25, just four days after his ban was lifted, the streamer is back to square one.

Ad

Now, when viewers visit the official Deshae Frost Twitch channel, they are greeted with a message saying that the "channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Although the platform has not released an official statement regarding the ban, based on the event's timing, it could potentially be because of the same reason that resulted in his initial suspension.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

To recap events, on February 19, 2025, while streaming from a Target store, Frost approached a woman and made sexually suggestive remarks. This interaction, captured in a three-minute video shared on social media, led to immediate criticism. The woman's brother confronted Frost, labeling his behavior as "disrespectful" and "sexual harassment."

After his first ban was lifted, his streaming associate, Twitch megastar Kai Cenat, reached out to him, suggesting he should stray away from making videos centered around "girl content", essentially because this streaming direction can confide Frost into a box creatively and make him look like a "weirdo."

Ad

"I hope Deshae is okay": AMP's Duke Dennis sympathizes with Deshae Frost amidst the streamer's Twitch ban

Ad

[Timestamp - 20:38]

Duke Dennis, a Twitch streamer who's part of the American content creation group AMP alongside Kai Cenat, recently spoke about Deshae Frost's situation, live on stream. In his monologue, he first offered condolences to the female who fell victim to Frost's prank and then went on to sympathize with the streamer:

"I hope Deshae is okay because I know how it feels to wake up one morning and have the whole internet on your a*s."

Ad

It could be speculated that Duke's sympathy comes from a time when he was under scrutiny for allegedly "impregnating a 15-year-old when he was 20." Duke denied these allegations, claiming they were entirely false, and gave props to people within the streaming community who backed him up.

Regardless, Dennis acknowledged that Deshae Frost was completely wrong for his actions and is now facing consequences:

"Now, of course, yes, the ni**a [is] deada*s wrong, of course, but he f**ked up, and when you f**k up as a grown a*s man, those are the consequences."

Overall, Duke stated he believed Deshae should take it easy with the "girl content", as Kai mentioned, and really hone his talents to better himself as a creator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback