Twitch bans Yusuf7n for the fourth time a month after he promised to never get banned again

Yusuf Mohamed Abdullahi, known online as Yusuf7n, is a 22-year-old Somali-American content creator from Lawrenceville, Atlanta, Georgia. He is recognized for his presence on Twitch, where he recently went viral for attempting to sneak into rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' mansion in Atlanta. The break-in attempt happened on January 29, and a week later, he was banned from Twitch.

This happened about a month after his two-week suspension, which started on December 19, 2024. On January 3, the streamer took to X and announced his return stream, claiming an incident like this would never occur again:

"Never getting banned on twitch again."

On February 6, Yusuf7n was banned again for reasons undisclosed by Twitch. This marks the streamer's fourth ban since the start of his streaming career, three of which happened in 2024. In a YouTube video titled I Got Banned, Yusuf spoke on the frustration these bans cause him:

Trending

"We're banned again, bro, third time this year... 2024 has not been a good year for me, so many things goin' wrong, so many f**king setbacks."

As of writing, Yusuf has yet to release a statement regarding his latest ban.

Yusuf7n decides to stay on Twitch even after experiencing three bans in a year on the platform

Expand Tweet

The streamer currently has over 240,000 followers on Twitch and averages about 1,100 viewers per livestream. He has been active on the platform since 2021 and over the years, he has streamed nearly 3,000 hours.

Twitch competitor Kick allegedly offered Yusuf7n over half a million dollars to switch over and join their platform. Although this offer may seem enticing, the streamer claimed it was not enough for him to consider shifting loyalties.

He went on to say that although the Kick deal came void of restrictions, his sense of belonging on Twitch was too strong for him to make a move:

"I am not moving from Twitch, bro. It would never happen. I am going to be honest though, chat, I was not lying. Kick did come with a deal not even involving gambling, bro. But I turned it down, because this is my home, bro. Twitch is my f**king home, bro. Twitch is my f**king home."

Fans can only wonder how this recent development would affect his choice to remain on Twitch.

In other news, Twitch streamer Katchii was banned from the platform after performing a Seig Heil salute at a streamer party.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback