"Twitch has opened up them doors": SoLLUMINATI gives update on his speculated deal with Kick

Streaming personality Javontay "SoLLUMINATI" has given an update regarding his potential deal with Kick in a video uploaded on YouTube. In the video, titled They Lied, SoLLUMINATI discussed his recent ban and unexpected unban. The platform had taken punitive action against him amid his feud with fellow Twitch streamer Zoe Spencer.

While expressing his disappointment with Twitch's decision to ban him, SoLLUMINATI also claimed that the platform had contacted him and apologized to him after he had talked publicly about a potential move to streaming on Kick, while also unbanning him:

"I drop a video, telling y'all, Kick was good. Bro, thirty minutes later, they unbanned me, and told me, I'm sorry, it was an error. Imagine having your biggest moment... and the next day you get banned for no reason. N***a, it kills your momentum."

He continued:

"Twitch has opened up them doors, say goodbye!"

"I haven't signed with anybody": SoLLUMINATI addresses speculations of a possible Kick deal

SoLLUMINATI's controversial Twitch ban came as a result of a feud between him and Twitch streamer Zoe Spencer. The streamer had criticized Spencer after she had become emotional during a broadcast while discussing not being selected for Kai Cenat's streamer University.

Now, in his latest YouTube video, he revealed that he had conversed with Adin Ross earlier. However, the streamer clarified that no deal has been signed as of yet, and that he is instead looking at all his options:

"I spoke to Adin earlier today, and I want y'all to know, there's no f**king deal. I haven't signed no deal! I had a conversation with some n***a talking about Rumble a few days ago. I've just been seeing what's popping, I haven't signed with Kick. I haven't signed with anybody... I'm not in a rush to come back to Twitch."

SoLLUMINATI's latest ban was his second in May 2025, with his first one imposed for reportedly using a transphobic slur during a livestream.

