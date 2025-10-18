Twitch says the person who allegedly attacked Emiru at TwitchCon has been indefinitely banned

TwitchCon 2025 is currently underway in San Diego, and prominent streamers, including Emily &quot;Emiru,&quot; have made appearances and fan interactions. News from the event's first day indicates that Emily had an unfortunate encounter with a fan during a meet-and-greet session. The fan seemingly neglected personal boundaries and directly went in for a hug, without the streamer's consent.Security promptly got involved as Emiru struggled and pushed the man back. Fans across the internet reacted, with some pointing out how traumatic the experience must've been for the streamer. Following the fiasco, streamer news reporter Zach Bussey reposted a clip of the incident, criticizing Twitch for their lackluster security protocols:&quot;I sincerely don't understand why the security (assuming he was even security...) let him walk away. I feel like in that situation, security should have apprehended him and gotten the police involved.&quot;Zach Bussey 🇨🇦 @zachbusseyLINKTwitch reached out with a statement saying: - The safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority. - The behavior displayed by the individual involved in this incident was completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting. - We immediately removed thisSoon after, Bussey mentioned that Twitch reached out to him personally, claiming that Emiru's attacker will be &quot;banned indefinitely from Twitch, both online and in-person&quot;:&quot;Twitch reached out with a statement saying: - The safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority. - The behavior displayed by the individual involved in this incident was completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting. - We immediately removed this individual from TwitchCon premises, and they are banned indefinitely from Twitch, both online and in-person events. - Twitch has zero tolerance for harassment.&quot;The platform also clarified that it considers the security of creators a top priority and mentioned that it has a &quot;zero tolerance&quot; policy for harassment. That being said, whether charges are being filed against the attacker is unclear as of this writing.Emiru mentions that her TwitchCon event required her to do a meet-and-greetBefore TwitchCon came around, streamer Cinna mentioned to her fellow platform members, ExtraEmily, Bonnie, and Emiu, that she was contractually obliged to conduct a meet-and-greet if she wanted to conduct a solo event at the convention:&quot;I can't cancel my meet-and-greet and not cancel the show. The reason I canceled my meet-and-greet is because I don't want to be in the same place for two hours because of people being weird. I'm under contract with them, so I can't cancel one and not cancel the other.&quot; Emiru chimed in after this, mentioning that she decided to go ahead with her meet-and-greet for the sake of her event:&quot;I kept my meet and greet because I wanted to keep my show... I'm sure everyone will be nice.&quot; In other news, Asmongold predicted the possible end of TwitchCon following news of Emiru's assault during the convention.