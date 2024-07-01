Twitch streamer Aris goes off at new audience members and jokes about how other creators seek their approval

Twitch streamer AvoidingThePuddle, more commonly known as Aris, recently lashed out at new audience members in his chat while watching the Tekken World Tour 2024. His main gripe with those chatters is that they tend to make their status as new members of the community known in their initial message in the chat.

Aris went on to claim that the reason new viewers do this is because most content creators on Twitch tend to seek approval from them if they know the chatter is new. He stated:

"I think the reason why they say they are new is because on every other stream on this entire platform, if you say you are new you get your d**k sucked by the streamer."

Aris went on to joke about his fellow streamers who do this, insinuating that creators bring out a red carpet to welcome new viewers and that he won't be doing the same:

"Welcome in, come on in amigo! Red carpet, 'Hey don't forget to use your Prime!' That's why they are probably like 'I'm new.' They want a f**king blowjohn[sic] out of us and it ain't going to happen."

The clip of the outburst has gone viral, garnering over 50K views on Twitch after it was reshared on social media websites such as Reddit.

Aris explains why he lashed out at new chatter while watching Tekken World Tour 2024

Twitch is a community-driven platform, with streamers directly relying on their viewers for support. Apart from the financial aspect, fostering a healthy fan-creator bond is a core value that many successful content creators have garnered over the years.

Aris, however, is known for his outbursts on stream and frequently engages in playful banter with his audience. After coming across an audience member who had written "I'm new" in chat, the streamer went on a tirade against new viewers. Claiming that he was not like other streamers and that he would not entertain chatters who say they are new, Aris described his channel as the "wrong part of town":

"You're new? Go f*ck yourself b**ch. Stay on the f*cking front page, alright? You're going to get roughed up in here if you are new. You are in the wrong part of town."

That said, Aris promptly dropped his tough guy attitude and welcomed that new audience member with a laugh:

"Anyway, welcome to the stream. Hahaha!"

At the 4:27:30 minute of the stream, Aris pointed out that the chat had become quite rowdy and reasoned that watching the Tekken World Tour 2024 broadcast was boring, which had made both his audience and him lash out at people for no good reason:

"The chatroom is getting rowdy, have you guys noticed? The chatroom is getting really rowdy and I think it's because this sh*t is boring as f**k dude. I think that's what's going on here. None of us entertained, so we are resorting to picking on people. I think that's what's going on."

Aris is a veteran content creator who started making fighting game videos on YouTube back in 2010. Within a year he started streaming on Twitch and has amassed over 400K followers on the platform. Despite starting his career playing fighting games, he has branched out a lot and normally plays video games of varying genres.

