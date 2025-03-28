Twitch streamer captures the exact moment 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Southeast Asia

An IRL Twitch streamer named Reydempto (24.2K followers) caught concerning scenes in Thailand today after a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Southeast Asia. More specifically, the earthquake hit Mandalay, Myanmar. Tremors were felt across neighboring countries including Thailand and Vietnam. Bangkok, in particular, felt these tremors as buildings were evacuated.

Reydempto, a Chicago-born streamer living in Bangkok, livestreamed the scenes inside his residence. The streamer appeared quite worried, as his building started to shudder. He reacted:

"Dude, dude, holy sh*tt I was getting dizzy. There's an earthquake. Holy sh*t, it's an earthquake. Holy f**k. Oh sh*t. Oh sh*t, what do we do? What the f**k!"

The streamer was seen evacuating his building quickly following the tremors. Watch the viral video here:

This clip was also shared on r/LivestreamFail subreddit which garnered some responses from Redditors. Here are some of the reactions:

"7.7 is no joke, that's a lot even for EQ proofed buildings. That's when you starting to see ground being wavy like a water surface," said u/Late-Let-4221

"He is in Thailand so it's not 7.7, the ground zero is in Myanmar about 600 km. from there, but it is still bad and a 30 floors building that is under construction collapsed and around 50 builders trapped inside," said u/lacyboy247

"Why would you go straight to the window? Would be the last place I'd go to in an earthquake!" said u/snoops265

"Possibly all the worst things you could do in case of an earthquake was in this one clip somehow," said u/HiddenQi

Twitch streamer Deshae Frost livestreams scenes of earthquake in Thailand

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Deshae Frost was among the streamers who were live when the earthquake struck Thailand. Frost is currently in Thailand, and March 28, 2025, marks his first day in the country.

During his livestream today, the streamer and his friends were inside a building when the earthquake tremors struck Bangkok. He said:

"Dead a**, what's happening? (One of his friends said, 'Bro, it's an earthquake) Are you serious?"

Thankfully, their building did not sustain any major damage, and the group managed to leave the hotel safely. Watch their reaction here:

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale is typically considered massive. In this range, buildings can be displaced, and their foundations may sustain damage. Cities across Vietnam, Thailand, and Myanmar experienced some concerning building collapses as a result.

