Twitch streamer gets harassed and assaulted during IRL stream in Poland, local comes to rescue

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jun 03, 2024 06:38 GMT
Twitch streamer gets harassed and assaulted during IRL stream in Poland
Twitch streamer gets harassed and assaulted during IRL stream in Poland (Image via SeegsTV/Twitch)

On June 3, 2024, Twitch streamer SeegsTV garnered attention on Reddit after a video of him being harassed and assaulted during an IRL stream was posted. The content creator was in Krakow, Poland, for his EuroTrip 2024 livestream. At one point, SeegsTV took a short break and set his camera down. A stranger approached the Twitch streamer and asked about his livestreaming equipment.

The person then claimed that he had called the police on SeegsTV, adding that he was "finished":

"What is this? What is it (the stranger points at the Twitch streamer's camera)? Why? Is it professional? I was calling the police. It's finished. You're finished. It is finished now. No, the police is coming right now. Wait here!"

SeegsTV appeared confused and inquired whether the stranger was asking him if he was from Finland. After hearing the latter say he called the police, the content creator said:

"Oh, not professional. I'm stupid. What's that? Oh, you're Finnish? No, no, I'm not Finnish. No, American. Oh, so you're Finnish? Is that what you're saying? What's that? (The stranger sternly tells the Twitch streamer to wait) No. No! No! Stop! Stop!"

At that point, the stranger started throwing hands at SeegsTV. The American personality immediately approached a vehicle and asked for assistance, saying:

"Stop it! Excuse me! That guy is harassing me. Sorry. I'm American. He's harassing me. Is there any way I can... he's trying to... I'm not dangerous, dude."

According to the driver whom SeegsTV approached, the stranger claimed that the IRL streamer was a "dangerous" person. They said:

"Like, come on! The guy who put the mask on his face, he told us that you are dangerous."

"I didn't realize that was a dangerous part of Krakow" - Twitch streamer SeegsTV responds as a local helps him out after getting harassed and assaulted by stranger

After SeegsTV found himself in a peculiar situation with a stranger, a Krakow local invited the content creator to tag along. Explaining why they were concerned about the circumstances, the individual stated:

"Yeah, I'm from Krakow, and in Poland, we have sometimes really bad situations. That's why I'm worrying. You know the place called Nowa Huta? It's the most dangerous place in Krakow."

Timestamp: 04:00:35

In response, SeegsTV stated:

"Jesus! So, where is that from here? How far away is that area? Jeez! I didn't realize that was a dangerous part of Krakow. That's my guess."

SeegsTV is a partnered Twitch streamer with 5,999 followers on his channel. In addition to creating IRL content, SeegsTV is an avid gamer who has livestreamed The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Dead by Daylight, Old School RuneScape, Call of Duty Warzone, and other games.

