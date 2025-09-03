Twitch streamer Kalei alleges G FUEL owes her money, as brand announces "end of an era"

Twitch streamer Kalei has alleged that energy drink brand G FUEL owes her money after the company announced the "end of an era." On September 2, 2025, G FUEL posted a statement on X, announcing that it was "logging out" after "years of shaking things up, fueling the grind, and rewriting the rules."

The cryptic social media post led many netizens to speculate that G FUEL was undergoing a rebranding. Others, however, believe the organization is ceasing operations.

Kalei quote-tweeted the American company's X post, alleging that it owed her $20,000:

"i’m surprised they are ending. wonder what they did with the 20K they owed me then 🤪"

When content creator Nick "ProReborn" commented on G FUEL's alleged failure to pay $20,000 to its affiliate, Kalei responded:

"(ProReborn writes, 'how stupid do they have to be to not be able to pay bills when they sell literal f**king powder for 10x + markups WHAT. At your success level, I’d still be super petty and get lawyers involved. Sometimes all it takes is a letter of intent') actually i’m pretty sure it’s $30k but i digress due to the other 10k not written in contract. it’s so so expensive. i’ve looked into it."

Twitch streamer Kalei's X posts, in response to G FUEL's recent announcement

In addition to Kalei, Nordan "FaZe Rain" dropped a one-word response to G FUEL's X post:

"Finally"

What did G FUEL say in its recent X post?

As mentioned, G FUEL announced the "end of an era" in its September 2, 2025, X post. While the company did not explicitly state it's shutting down or rebranding, it did say that it is "logging out."

"After years of shaking things up, fueling the grind, and rewriting the rules, it's the end of an era. We've had the honor of being there through the late nights, the big wins, the impossible comebacks, and the unforgettable moments that made G FUEL more than just energy. It's been an incredible journey being able to build alongside creators, gamers, streamers, and a community that became family. Every tub cracked, every shaker raised, every memory made... we've felt the love every step of the way. So, to everyone who's been a part of it thank you, we love you. Logging out."

Aside from Twitch streamer Kalei and FaZe Rain, popular YouTuber Kelly "The Act Man" commented on G FUEL's post:

"This cannot be real rn What else am I supposed to snort in the mornings?"

