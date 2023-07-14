"We stand for the same thing" - FaZe Rain says he would "love" to see Kick buying out FaZe Clan

Nordan Shat, popularly known as "FaZe Rain," recently appeared as a guest on Bradley Martyn's podcast, Raw Talk. During their conversation, the Canadian discussed the future of FaZe Clan and stated that he would "love" to see Stake.com-backed livestreaming platform Kick acquire the professional esports organization.

He said:

"Everyone should be working together. It's not a clear side, from like a third-part investor, like, all these other dudes that I've talked to. Or even, people like - the goal has been, like, Kick. I would love if Kick just bought FaZe. Because it's like, we stand for the same thing. Against, like, big corporations."

FaZe Rain reveals why he wants Kick to buy out FaZe Clan

The conversation started when FaZe Rain stated that there was a general lack of communication among the prominent members of FaZe Clan. He elaborated:

"Now nobody in FaZe - all the boys, they're not as connected as they used to be. Right? We're not all, like, talking. There's no group chat. There's nowhere that we talk or speak, or anything like that. Right? So, everyone's feeling this type of way for a very long time and we have to make everybody feel a part of the table. Get back. All that type of s**t."

FaZe Rain hoped to "make things right" for the members by giving them more shares or money. He also mentioned a "new deal" for FaZe Clan, which seemingly did not provide enough resources:

"We have to, like, give them more shares. Money, whatever it is. Just for... all the bull s**t that happened in the past. Just to make things right with people, right? And, with this new deal, it doesn't give us the resources to do that. Maybe over time but they're not happy right now. They're not going to be happy and it's, like, even if us four get it back. Say me, Tommy, Banks, and Apex. Us four get it back. Then what?"

Bradley Martyn suggested that the four founding members of FaZe Clan should resume content creation.

FaZe Rain claimed that he was the only one who wanted to get back into it, adding that FaZe Temperrr was interested in pursuing a boxing career. He added:

"It's like, what are we going to do?! We have to make the rest of the boys happy. We have to, like, try our best to make that group work again. And that's why since the beginning, obviously, they just wanted us forwarding all the info.

"But I'm like, 'Everyone should be included in this.' Because, imagine if you're, like, Apex or Rug and, like, you're close but you don't know what's going on. Like, they're worried. They're afraid of what's going to happen. I think they should be filled in."

Fans react to FaZe Rain wanting Kick to buy FaZe Clan

Esports personality Jake Lucky's tweet featuring FaZe Rain's discussion with Bradley Martyn received quite a lot of traction online. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

One Twitter user wanted Kick ambassador Tyler "Trainwreckstv" to provide his take on the situation. Meanwhile, another fan was curious about what FaZe Clan was doing to generate revenue.

