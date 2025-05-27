Twitch streamer misses out on being in Streamer University after not seeing Kai Cenat's invitation in chat

A Twitch streamer recently revealed how he missed out on the chance to join Streamer University after accidentally ignoring messages sent in by Kai Cenat in his live chat. The streamer had only one viewer at the time, presumably Kai himself, but still was unable to see the Twitch star trying to reach him.
A clip of the streamer showcasing the messages he received from Kai Cenat in his Twitch chat has gone viral on X, amassing 3.6 million views. In it, the Twitch streamer can be heard exclaiming:
"Look, I'm bringing up the multi-chat right now. Look at this y'all! Look, verify, y'all! I'm not lying! Verify! Kai Cenat!"
"Was not loading!": Twitch streamer showcases messages he missed from Kai Cenat inviting him to Streamer University
In the 30-second X clip, the streamer showed Kai Cenat's messages, in which the megastar asked if the former would want the "invitation" for Streamer University. To those unaware, Streamer University was a learning program organized by Kai Cenat to help small-scale streamers attain skills and knowledge from established content creators, who were made the "professors."
In the messages sent in by Kai, he could be seen telling the streamer that he was the only viewer, and repeatedly attempting to gain his attention.
However, this was to no avail, and Kai eventually left, saying "bye" beforehand in the chat. Explaining the reason behind him missing out on Cenat's messages, the streamer exclaimed:
"My sh** was not loading at first! I told y'all, I would not lie to y'all!"
Twitch streamer RaKai had one of the most eventful broadcasts while at Streamer University, with him continously partaking in controversial behavior during his time there, including physical tussles and verbal confrontations with other streamers, such as Young Dabo.