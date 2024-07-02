Twitch streamer YourRAGE discloses he had to "get out" of FaZe Clan house, explains why

During a recent livestream, Twitch star Josh "YourRAGE" disclosed that he had to "get out" of the FaZe Clan house. While interacting with his audience, the content creator claimed that a "disease" was "rapidly" spreading among FaZe Clan members. He then name-dropped Nick "FaZe Lacy" and Rani "FaZe Stable Ronaldo," describing them as "clip-farmers."

"There's a disease spreading in FaZe rapidly! Before the only clip-farming a**, like, cringe-lord was my dog Lacy, and then my dog Ron (Stable Ronaldo). Why the f**k did I pull up to Davis? I mean, to Vegas with that infection? And also Max (FaZe Plaqueboymax) and motherf**king Silky?!"

According to YourRAGE, "all" of the FaZe Clan members got the "clip-farming disease." For those unfamiliar, clip-farming is a term commonly used in the livestreaming and content creation communities to refer to a streamer's antics aimed at going viral on social media platforms such as TikTok and X.

"Bro, all of them got that s**t, gang! All of them got that clip-farming f**king disease, bro! I felt like the odd one out. Am I a loser? Bro, I feel like I am a loser now, bro."

"I had to get out. I needed a breather, bro. I needed to detox because I felt it was coming onto me, bro. I felt it brewing. I felt myself in IRL streams and thinking every second has to be a f**king clip moment. I was like, 'No, no, no, no! That's not real life! That's not real.'"

In addition to YourRAGE, FaZe Lacy has hinted at his possible departure from the FaZe Clan house

Twitch streamer YourRAGE isn't the only FaZe Clan member who has talked about leaving the FaZe Clan house. On July 1, 2024, a 29-second clip surfaced on X, in which FaZe Lacy hinted at his potential departure from the content creation residence.

Claiming that he was "officially" moving back to Miami, Florida to live with Darla, FaZe Lacy said:

"I am officially moving back to Miami. I'm leaving LA. Me and Darla got a house together in Florida and she is pregnant. So, Stable x Lacy is no longer a thing. I have to quit streaming and focus on my kind."

YourRAGE is a well-known Twitch streamer and a prominent member of the W/L streaming community. The Just Chatting content creator joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2012 and now has over 1.4 million followers.

