Twitch streamer Lacy reveals he is moving out from the FaZe House after announcing his girlfriend Darla's pregnancy

Twitch streamer Nick "Lacy," also known as LacyHimself, has revealed that he will be moving out of the FaZe House in LA and going back to Miami. He also stated a reason for his decision, announcing that his girlfriend, Twitch streamer Darla Claire, is pregnant.

The two have been collaborating on stream for a couple of months now, with them going on an e-date earlier this year back in January. While nothing concrete about a relationship had been said earlier, it seems they are taking the next step with the announcement of the pregnancy.

While appearing on his fellow FaZe member Stable Ronaldo's latest stream on June 30, Lacy explained that he was moving in with Darla now that she is pregnant:

"I am officially moving back to Miami. Um, I'm leaving LA. Me and Darla got a house together in Florida and she is pregnant."

"I have to quit streaming": LacyHimself laments moving out of FaZe Content house and speculates about retiring

For those unaware, FaZe Clan went through a big change earlier this year when several content creators were either fired from the esports organization or left out of their own will. Soon after the series of layoffs, FaZe recruited four new faces including LacyHimself.

After the signing, the streamer moved into the FaZe House in LA and started actively collaborating with fellow members of his org, particularly with Stable Ronaldo. The two have done several IRL streams in the last few weeks, even getting into trouble some time ago, with Stable Ronaldo getting slapped by Bradley Martyn during one such broadcast.

Lacy and Stable Ronaldo announced that they got a $15 million house in LA from FaZe earlier in June, and also revealed that Jasontheween will be living there too, with PlaqueBoyMax potentially joining them as well.

Now that he is moving out of the house in California to another state, the Twitch creator lamented the fact that he will not be able to collaborate with Stable Ronaldo anymore while also speculating about quitting streaming to focus on his kid:

"So Stable X Lacy is no longer a thing. I have to quit streaming and focus on my kind!"

The clip of the pregnancy coming in the way of his career went viral on social media when it was shared by X user @scubaryan_. LacyHimself commented on the situation, stating how much he will miss FaZe Clan:

"I’m really gonna miss FaZe but it’s time to step up."

In related news, earlier, in that very stream, Stable Ronaldo made his return to Twitch after serving his fourth ban. The streamer went viral after cosplaying Dr DisRespect on the broadcast, complete with a wig and sunglasses.