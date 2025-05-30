"UK government does not care about women": Andrew Tate breaks silence following new rape and trafficking charges against him

American-British social media personalities and businessmen, Tristan and Andrew Tate, are currently facing criminal charges in the United Kingdom for a series of allegations, including rape, human trafficking, bodily harm, and controlling prostitution. In response to the situation, Andrew posted a 2-minute-long video on social media, accusing the UK government of focusing on the wrong issues.

In his video, Andrew Tate shed light on concerns about safety among women in the UK, while also criticizing the country for its immigration policies. The former kickboxer linked the two issues and suggested that threats to the safety of women and girls go hand in hand with increased migration from "questionable countries." He claimed:

"The UK government does not care about women, it allows grooming gangs to groom at length for decades, they don't care, they won't even investigate, they won't look at it. They opened the borders and allowed in millions of military-aged men, God knows where they're from, without passports, no one knows where they're from, from questionable countries... they pay for them to come."

Throughout his rant, Andrew Tate reinforced his thoughts on the government not paying enough attention to the United Kingdom's female population:

"The UK government does not give a single f**k about women and girls or else they'd stop the boats [and] grooming gangs."

He also went on to highlight more of the country's issues, claiming that it is more concerned about "control" rather than addressing the real problems:

"They don't care about women, they don't care about young girls being safe, they don't care about combating misogyny... they care about control and locking up anyone who highlights the problems inside of the UK."

"The media talks about me every day... Because I highlight the problem": Andrew Tate expresses frustration over the latest allegations against him and his brother

Reports indicate that the Tate brothers are facing a total of 21 charges from four different women. Andrew Tate faces ten charges involving three women, while Tristan faces eleven charges related to one alleged victim.

In his video address, Andrew questioned why the government officials were "dragging up allegations" against him, and suggested that the three women who testified against him were bribed into doing so:

"Why are they dragging up allegations on me... by promising women money if they lie. After an extensive investigation, contacting over a thousand women, they found three girls who were prepared to lie, what about the 997 who said I'm a nice guy? This is a setup."

He then circled back to the issues he mentioned before, claiming that the government is wasting its resources on him and is not "investigating" the problems at the border or with the safety of women and girls:

"They have no time to investigate all of this, they have no time to police any of this, but they have time to drag up allegations on me, from fifteen years ago, for talking about these issues... The media talks about me every day. Why? Because I highlight the problem."

In related news, Andrew Tate’s ex-girlfriend, Bri Stern, had reportedly filed a police report in March 2025, accusing him of assault, and had shared disturbing alleged text messages from the kickboxer in connection with the incident.

