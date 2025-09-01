"Unhinged" streamer under fire for allegedly robbing Japanese graves for attention

An Australian streamer by the name of Lochie Jones has gone viral after he allegedly robbed graves in Japan for attention. On August 27, 2025, a one-minute and 29-second video went viral on X, showing Lochie Jones visiting Aokigahara Forest, also known as the &quot;Suicide Forest,&quot; near Mount Fuji, Japan.While visiting a cemetery, the streamer began drinking a Japanese alcoholic beverage while standing on top of a headstone, eventually leaving the can and two cigarettes as an offering.X user @momoiromegapho posted a video of the streamer's actions on the social media platform and wrote:&quot;Graveyard Thief Near Aokigahara Jukai Australian Posting Provocative Travel Content lochie jones Rocky Jones Right now, unauthorized intrusions by foreign tourists are occurring one after another at cemeteries nationwide. Even if you report it because the offerings were stolen, the police won't take action. Even if the gods and Buddhas forgive it, I can't. This bastard who makes my chest feel sick is still in Japan. I gave 24 to this Instagram post&quot; (Translated from Japanese to English using Grok)Lawyer and YouTuber Andrew &quot;Legal Mindset&quot; Esquire also commented on the situation, calling Lochie Jones an &quot;unhinged&quot; streamer. Drawing parallels between the Australian content creator and the controversial internet personality, Ramsey &quot;Johnny Somali,&quot; Legal Mindset said:&quot;An unhinged streamer has actually robbed Japanese graves. This is absolutely a crime that we are going to talk about today. And, you know, I thought that Johnny Somali was bad, and indeed, there are many bad things about the Somali case. But robbing graves has to be at the lowest pinnacle of streamer depravity. The lowest pinnacle of going for clout.&quot;Legal Mindset explains how Australian streamer Lochie Jones committed a crime by allegedly robbing graves in JapanAt the two-minute-55-second mark of the aforementioned video, Legal Mindset elaborated on how Lochie Jones committed a crime by allegedly robbing Japanese graves. Citing Chapter 14 of the Japanese Code, titled Crimes Related to Places of Worship and Graves, the LawTuber said:&quot;This is absolutely a crime. You can pull this up. It's under Chapter 14 of the Crimes Related to Places of Worship and Graves, Article 118 of the Japanese Code here, which says, hey, look, 'Profaning places of worship, interferance with religious service, a person who publicly profains a shrine, temple, or cemetary... or any other places of worship shall be punished by imprisonment, with or without work, for not more than six months or a fine of not more than 100,000 yen. A person who interferes with a sermon, worship, or a funeral service shall be punished for no more than one year fine of 100,000 yen.'&quot;As of this writing, Lochie Jones has not issued a statement regarding his actions in Japan.