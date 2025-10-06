"Use your voice to fight it then?": Fans react as MrBeast expresses concern over AI videos' impact on "millions of creators"

The most subscribed YouTuber, Jimmy "MrBeast," has expressed his concerns over the impact of AI-generated videos on "millions of creators," prompting one fan to suggest that he "use his voice to fight it." On October 5, 2025, MrBeast shared an X post, in which he wondered what YouTube would do and how it would affect millions of content creators when AI-generated videos became "as good as normal videos."

Describing the situation as "scary times," the Kansas native wrote:

"When AI videos are just as good as normal videos, I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living.. scary times."

Over 5,300 netizens on the social media platform have commented on Jimmy's post, with X user @SiGallagher saying:

"Use your voice to fight it then? You are literally one of the most powerful possible stakeholders here. Don’t just thumb your chin." X user @SiGallagher wrote.

One community member responded by saying that MrBeast "literally attempted to make an AI tool available on YouTube":

"You literally attempted to make an AI tool available on YouTube" X user @MetalBlakedowns remarked.

Twitch streamer EsfandTV described the rise of AI-generated videos as a "spectacle and novelty," which is "just like a lot of other fads":

"2 things. They’re funny because of who the people in the AI videos are, like if I see an AI video of someone I like/is funny/whatever then I’m much more likely to enjoy it beyond the initial spectacle, but the novelty will wear off. Spectacle and novelty, just like a lot of other fads" Streamer EsfandTV commented.

Rowan Cheung, the founder of AI newsletter company, The Rundown AI, shared his thoughts on MrBeast's concerns by writing:

"I talked to Mark Zuckerberg and Meta's AI team about this. In my opinion, we have two paths forward: 1. All-in on AI slop - multiple accounts, massproduce content across different personalities 2. Double down on authentic content - community, streaming, personal stories, takes from lived experience Everything in the middle dies" Rowan Cheung stated.

What did the netizen mean when they said MrBeast "literally attempted to make an AI tool available on YouTube"?

In June 2025, MrBeast introduced an AI-generated video thumbnail feature for Viewstats, his YouTube creator statistics venture. In a now-private video, the 27-year-old claimed that Viewstats' "AI thumbnails" feature would allow users to create "viral" YouTube thumbnails with the help of AI.

Users who wanted to utilize this tool were required to pay a fee of $80 per month.

The AI-generated video thumbnail feature was not well-received, with many fans on social media expressing their displeasure. Eventually, on July 27, 2025, MrBeast announced the removal of Viewestats' "AI thumbnails" feature and "added a funnel for creators to find real thumbnail artists to commission."

