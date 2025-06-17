"Valid crash out": Fans react as video of IShowSpeed "beating" his brother goes viral

During a recent stream, Darren "IShowSpeed's" brother, Jamal, sold the streamer's 97-rated Cristiano Ronaldo FC25 card while he was away from his setup. For context, quick-selling immediately removes a player from a club, and in this case, Jamal got rid of Ronaldo for a grand total of zero coins. Speed returned, and his brother was almost instantly the prime suspect.

This transpired two hours into a three-hour Father's Day livestream on Speed's YouTube channel. The situation intensified as Darren received video footage of his brother selling the Portuguese. Jamal was then put in a chokehold, having to tap out to save himself.

User @LithiumClips on X reposted a clip of the fiasco with the caption:

"IShowSpeed just beat [the f**k] out of his brother Jamal for quick selling his Cristiano Ronaldo card on FIFA."

Fans on the internet reacted, and some, like @Snxpemakeitblow, claimed that the streamer's outburst was "valid":

"Valid crash out."

Notably, the chances of bagging a "Star Performer" 97 OVR Cristiano Ronaldo card are quite slim, and it usually takes going through multiple packs worth 325,000 coins.

User @HarryBotter83 believes that the entire event was fabricated:

"Imagine believing this was real and not staged…"

@iCheesurReports claims that IShowSpeed overreacted, especially because Lionel Messi wasn't in the equation:

"It ain’t that serious speed. Maybe if it was Messi."

Some like @Peeziey appreciated the streamer's reaction, calling it a reflection of "real brotherhood":

"Now that’s real brotherhood lol."

IShowSpeed packs 97-rated Star Performer Cristiano Ronaldo in a pack opening session on FC25

25 minutes after Speed started his pack opening session, Ronaldo's 97 card appeared on screen. This was a moment for the streamer, especially considering the footballer is known to be his idol. With excitement, he said:

"I pulled the GOAT! I pulled the GOAT!" (Timestamp - 1:42:36)

Just as Speed organized his team and attempted to boot up an online match, Jamal quickly sold the card. When Darren found out, he made a promise to his brother:

"I swear to God, I'm about to beat your a*s." (Timestamp - 1:52:32)

Sure enough, the two ended up in a scuffle before Jamal eventually left the room.

In other news, after the opening match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Lionel Messi seemed to walk past IShowSpeed without acknowledging him.

