Valkyrae responds to HasanAbi’s animal abuse allegations; claims she’s “most loved”

Valkyrae has shared her thoughts on the controversy surrounding HasanAbi and his dog, Kaya. He dismissed the animal abuse allegations against the streamer and claimed that Kaya is "most loved".

HasanAbi, whose real name is Hasan Doğan Piker, was doing a livestream on his Twitch channel on October 7, 2025. During one section of the stream, he tells his dog, Kaya, to sit at a place. He moves his hand, and just then, Kaya yelps and sits down. This incident led to speculation that Piker has put a shock collar on his dog.

Valkyrae, whose real name is Rachell Marie Hofstetter, has now shared her thoughts on the incident. In a livestream on her Twitch channel on Thursday, October 9, she said:

"Oh, yes, I have seen the Kaya, the Kaya stuff. And let me tell you, Kaya is well... first of all, the clip did look horrible. The clip was really bad. It was so bad. And it's understandable why everyone was freaking out about it. But I can verify that Kaya is the most loved and spoiled and just the most well trained, and best little baby or big baby that I have ever been around and that I have ever seen. Big, big, big baby."

Valkyrae asserted that HasanAbi would never abuse Kaya, and added that she wished people were more outraged about other atrocities in the world. She said:

"But yeah, it's kind of crazy... you would think that this kind of outrage we would have seen it towards, like, the genocide and stuff, but you know, the priorities in this world are not where they should be. But, alas. But, alas. 'It's herd mentality.'

"I mean, I think from the clip, it's understandable why people were very concerned. But just knowing Hasan and knowing, like, how I've been around Kaya a lot and him, and I just like know that he would never ever abuse Kaya."

She further stressed that people need to display anger and this outrage towards criminals like murderers and pedophiles.

HasanAbi denied allegations of shock collar on his dog, Kaya

While many users and rival streamers accused HasanAbi of using a shock collar on Kaya, he vehemently denied these allegations. He sarcastically said:

“Yes, I am incredibly abusive, to the not only best trained, but also the best behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet.”

Explaining why Kaya yelped in the viral clip, the streamer added:

“She yelped because she f**king clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed.”

Piker then continued his stream but returned to the topic once again, and concluded:

“I gave her the place command while she was getting off, and then she yelped. She had broken the previous bed. I suspect it’s coming from some crazy haters. She yelped when she was getting off the bed, because I assume she either stepped funny, or clipped her foot on something.”

Ethan Klein, who has been a rival of HasanAbi for years, slammed Piker for alleged usage of a shock collar on Kaya. Another streamer, xQc, meanwhile, accused Piker of gaslighting the audience with his explanation for something that is "provable in live motion".

