"Valkyrae's bringing the heat": Fans react as Valkyrae goes viral for her Psylocke cosplay on stream

During her latest stream, dated April 19, 2025, Valkyrae made the news and went viral on social media for cosplaying as Psylocke from Marvel Rivals. She announced the cosplay stream on X to notify her fans.

Fans were left awestruck as they saw her cosplay. Pictures and clips from the stream went viral and gained a lot of traction. Her latest Psylocke cosplay featured a black bodysuit, thigh-high boots, and a crimson sash. Fans praised the attention to detail and her commitment to the character's aesthetics. X user @MrDigit_ wrote:

"Sheesh, Valkyrae's bringing the heat"

"Not a Rae fan but 10/10 cosplay" wrote X user @LeodredAQW

"This is the perfect cosplay" wrote X user @cleofeyxo

Valkyrae'e cosplays and streaming career

The streamer has gained immense popularity with the help of her cosplays as she brings various popular characters to life. She has previously cosplayed as Neon from Valorant, Starfire from Teen Titans, and Viper from Valorant.

Valkyrae started her Twitch streaming career in 2015, and in 2018, she became well-known for her Fortnite gameplay. Being the first female content creator for the esports group 100 Thieves was one of her major achievements. After signing an exclusive streaming deal with YouTube in 2020, she became the most-watched female streamer on the platform, especially during Among Us's meteoric rise to fame.

Valkyrae made a comeback on Twitch in 2025, commemorating her 33rd birthday and tenth streaming anniversary. Her return was enthusiastically received, and she soon regained her ranking as one of the most popular female streamers on the platform.

She has accumulated almost 1.42 million followers, played more than 112 games, and streamed for 4,391 hours. Her streams have garnered 11.6 million hours watched, with an average of 2,632 viewers and a peak viewership of 36,424.

