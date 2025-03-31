"Very selfless": DDG lauds Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, Adin Ross, and more for supporting his "HIT-A-THON" livestream

Rapper and streamer Darryl “DDG”, also known on Twitch as “PontiacMadeDDG”, has completed all challenges for his “HIT-A-THON” livestream. The content creator promised his fans he would cut his dreads off at 40,000 subscribers. The DDG community completed all the subathon goals, prompting the streamer to get a haircut on stream.

Darryl collaborated with other artists as part of the HIT-A-THON broadcast. Actress Brittany Renner, rapper Kevin Gates, and other personalities collaborated with the content creator in the special event. Twitch streamers Kai Cenat, Deshae Frost, and Adin Ross, along with their viewers, helped Darryl reach over 40,000 new subscriptions.

DDG thanked his community and other personalities for supporting him during the HIT-A-THON event, saying:

“Been seeing people like Kai, Speed, Max…you know, very selfless and don’t got no problem with supporting other people that’s trying to do s**t, you know? Ay, you know I’m just doing. I don’t know it’s just really cool to see motherf**kers support me. Max, Adin too as well…umm, Taiga. You know, I feel like the streaming community is just…you know I might miss names. No...I might miss names, a lot of people support me.”

DDG created his new album live on stream

The HIT-A-THON livestream was Darryl’s attempt at making an album live on Twitch. He showed his viewers the creative process behind writing lyrics, editing, and publishing songs. Some of the artists who appeared on DDG’s livestream include Tyrone “Ty Dolla $ign”, Dimitri “Rich the Kid”, and Collins “Shaboozey”.

The streamer and his production team worked with the singers to produce songs in front of a live audience. Some of the music from the livestream is already available on Darryl’s YouTube channel. After completing all of his planned collaborations, the streamer said:

“I really appreciate the streaming community because everybody is selfless. They don’t give a f**k about new ni**as coming up in the space and you know that’s a beautiful thing to see.”

HIT-A-THON had some controversial moments on stream with internet users accusing DaBaby of stealing PlaqueboyMax’s flow “bar for bar.” Kevin Gates' appearance with Brittany Renner also drew criticism from viewers. Brittany faced grooming allegations in 2024, and some Twitch users did not like her presence.

Despite the controversies, Darryl's livestream was a success. The content creator gained over 42,000 subscriptions during the HIT-A-THON event and peaked at over 90,000 concurrent viewers.

The streamer has seemingly ended his feud with Kai Cenat and thanked him live for offering support. Darryl's subathon timer is still active, and his broadcast is expected to end on April 2, 2025.

